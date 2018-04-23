Light Your Fire Cajun Shrimp Sandwich at Moveable Feast

If you like a sandwich piled high and oozing with spicy goodness, I’ve got the place for you.



The Moveable Feast serves up food truck fodder for the not-so-faint-of-heart. If you haven’t visited the vibrant green food truck on Kettleman Lane, you are seriously missing out on some of the best chow in the 209. Enter, the Cajun Shrimp Sandwich! Where sweet and succulent shrimp are seasoned in a spicy Cajun rub and cooked to perfection before landing on a soft, buttered bun. It’s a crazy good combination of shrimp, crunchy cabbage, and a smoky Cajun aioli.

But wait, there’s more! Here is a pro-tip—Moveable Feast has a secret menu and its filled with some serious, grub-worthy, diet-destroying goodness. Which is why, the “Fire Cajun Shrimp Sandwich” is the best insider trading news in Lodi. The ‘Fire’ adds crispy, thick cut bacon and melted cheese to an already delicious Cajun shrimp sandwich. And don’t forget to order some Feast Fries. Beer battered and seasoned to perfection, they make the perfect pair to a foodie’s favorite sandwich.

Get your grub on:

Moveable Feast

1000 W. Kettleman Ln., Lodi

Instagram @FeastLodi

Facebook at@AMoveableFeast