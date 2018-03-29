Step into Stella Mitchell’s new home on North School Street.

The women’s clothing boutique that opened under the name Stella Boutique across from Lodi’s Lakewood Plaza five years ago moved downtown last fall. The new location allowed owner Kelli Ann Knowles to double her retail space, bringing in home décor and men’s fashion to compliment her growing brand. She also hosts trunk shows and monthly wine tastings.

“The Lodi community has embraced us in our original space from the beginning but being downtown definitely feels more like home,” Kelli says.

Inside Stella Mitchell, satin, chiffon, florals, and embellished denim take center stage, complemented by a variety of lightweight moto jackets, cardigans, and dusters. Shelves burst with colorful fashions, both soft and muted and saturated and vibrant. Above stacks of denim sits wine country chic décor while scented candles and potted plants find space between jewelry displays.

Natural elements—brick walls bathed in natural light, wood floors dressed in faux fur, and towering green plants looming over each table—welcome busy shoppers in.

In April, Kelli added new clothing and décor labels into her shop. Home décor trends follow fashion so guests can expect to see pillows, throws, artwork, candles, and floral arrangements that echo the same themes flooding the shop’s fashions.

Against the rainbow of colors inside, pink will be a staple this spring, epitomizing a feminine strength that permeates the store (aside from the men’s fashions, of course).

Kelli is, and always has been, the sole owner of Stella, but she’s not doing it alone. Family—her mom, three children, and husband—are part of the equation. Her son Mitchell was Kelli’s inspiration for bringing men’s clothing into the space as well as the rename. Her daughters, Heather and Brittani, are the beauties modeling new arrivals all over the shop’s social media.

While the items inside Kelli’s store compliment each other, nearly every piece is a standout. Embrace your inner entertainer with custom serving trays made of wine barrels or master layering by pairing lace camisoles with a pastel, lambskin leather jacket.

Every shopping experience at Stella Mitchell is as personal as your taste.

“I believe your home should be your sanctuary and fashion should be fun,” – Kelli Ann Knowles, Owner of Stella Mitchell in Lodi

Stop in for gifts, personal items, or a new wardrobe:

Stella Mitchell

116 N. School St., Lodi

(209) 369-7231

@StellaMitchell