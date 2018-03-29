A Foodie’s Favorite Fare Asparagus Festival 2018

Calling all my fellow foodies in the 209…its almost time for The Annual Asparagus Festival.

Held from April 20-22 at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, this non-profit food festival showcases the tastiest asparagus dishes, highlighting the produce in all its delicious glory!

Find your way to Asparagus Plaza, located just outside of Asparagus Alley, and get ready to get your grub on! Dig in to the deep-fried asparagus, the local’s favorite foodie find. Cooked to a perfect golden brown and dusted with freshly grated parmesan, the fried asparagus can’t be missed!

You can also grab killer beef, chicken, or veggie burritos stuffed with asparagus. Or, go for bacon wrapped asparagus. Other fan favorites include the crispy asparagus lumpia, the asparagus fried rice, and the asparagus corn dogs. If you are craving something sweet and out of the box, seek out the churros or ice cream, where asparagus is the shining star. The flavor combo is surprisingly delightful!

Get your grub on at the Asparagus Festival:

San Joaquin County Fairgrounds

(916) 370-3647

SanJoaquinAsparagusFestival.net