Indoor Playtime

Get the kids out of the house—while staying inside!

If Santa’s shiny new deliveries have lost some of their luster and you’re scrambling for new ideas to keep the kids entertained for the rest of the Central Valley’s rainy season, consider these five options.

Ginger Bugs

With a citrus-color theme and lively children’s music to set the mood, Ginger Bugs is an inviting indoor play area for young kids. The ball pits and large play house are popular with kids, and parents love the in-house coffee bar and lounge. Also available are bouncing horses, toys, food, and a reading corner.

312 N. Ham Ln., Lodi

(209) 224-8684

GingerbugsLodi.com

Sky Zone

This indoor trampoline park offers wall-to-wall fun with a toddler zone exclusively for Sky Zone’s youngest bouncers. Older kids will also love battling it out with a jousting match that lands the loser in a pit of foam blocks—and maybe the winner too. After all, it’s hard to resist the temptation of plunging head first into a pit of 10,000 foam cubes. Sky Zone also offers trampoline enhanced basketball, volleyball, and dodgeball.

5358 Pacific Ave., Stockton

(209) 888-0900

SkyZone.com

Central Valley Play and Grow

Exclusively available for children ages six and under, Central Valley Play and Grow is a safe and engaging playhouse that aims at helping kids learn through play. Kids have free reign of a variety of toys and the age appropriate bounce houses, climbing structures, ball pits, and roller coasters are the perfect way to tucker the kiddos out before the ride home.

909B W. Roseburg Ave., Modesto

(209) 408-0957

CVPlayandGrow.com

Go Bananas

An indoor jump and play center that prides itself on making exercise fun, Go Bananas is the perfect way to get kids off the couch and out of the house without having to brave the weather of the winter months. Older kids can take advantage of the many bounce houses and slides, while the younger kids find their footing in the toddler area.

17918 Murphy Pkwy., Lathrop

(209) 858-1500

GoBananasFun.net

Verbero Power Play Sports Arena

While this indoor sports arena plays host to all levels of inline hockey and indoor soccer leagues, it also offers open skating and sport classes for kids. Children ages 18 months to 9 years will enjoy the nationally recognized Lil Kickers soccer classes, which operate seasonally. Open skating sessions are held five days a week, with inline and quad skates available to be rented.

o1043 S. Acacia Ave., Ripon

(209) 599-2479

VerberoPowerPlay.com