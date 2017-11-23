Wines Worth Splurging

Tight budgets be damned!

There are few times a year when purchasing that perfect bottle of wine is worth every painstakingly-earned penny—and holidays definitely make the list. With an abundance of dinner parties alongside friends and family, you’ve got to make room in your wallet for a few splurge-worthy wines. And indulging doesn’t necessarily mean dipping into the Napa region, especially when award-winning vinos—such as Cabernet Sauvignon—are popping up in the Lodi Appellation. Living up to the reputation of Wine Enthusiast’s 2015 Wine Region of the Year Award, the Lodi Wines we’ve selected are worth their weight in liquid gold.

LangeTwins 2011 Centennial Zinfandel ($60)

Appellation: Lodi

ABV: 15.6%

This exceptional bottle of Lodi Zinfandel is crafted from the 105th vintage of the Lewis Family Vineyard. You will find concentrated flavors of raspberry, with tones of warm spice and vanilla. Aged 24 months in fine-grained American Oak barrels, the LT Centennial Zinfandel is an elegant single-vineyard bottling that celebrates Lodi’s long history of this exceptional varietal.

Klinker Brick Winery 2014 Farrah Syrah Grand Reserve ($65)

Appellation: AVA- Mokelumne River

ABV: 15.9%

Named for the daughter of owners Steve and Lori Felten, this wine is something special to the Klinker Brick Family. Crafted with top quality in mind, the Grand Reserve represents the finest Syrah, meticulously hand-picked from each vintage. With aromas of black currant, leather, oak shavings, and subtle floral notes—this Syrah is big, bold, and not for the faint of heart. Subtle hints of nutmeg and licorice round out the layers of dark plum fruit juices. If you are a fan of Syrah, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Michael David Winery 2015 Lust Zinfandel ($59)

Appellation: Lodi

ABV: 15.5%

It’s no surprise that Lodi’s all star—Michael David Winery—makes several offerings to indulge upon. But the 2015 Lust is extra special. Crafted from Michael David’s finest small lots from over 100 growers, the fruit is cherry-picked for its superior quality. Take notice of the dark black fruit, crème de cassis, and orange zest that lingers delicately in the mouth. Lust is barrel-aged 11 months in American Oak, and 11 months in French Oak. As smooth and decadent a Lodi wine as they come!

Acquiesce Winery Belle Blanc ($56)

Appellation: AVA-Lodi Mokelumne River

ABV: 13%

This magnificent magnum of Belle Blanc is the perfect way to begin any special occasion. An elegant blend of Grenache Blanc, Roussanne, and Viognier—this balanced white wine is abundant with tropical flavors of pear, honeysuckle, and gardenia. Sue Tipton, proprietor and owner, recommends the Belle Blanc for its dry finish, and as a perfect pairing to salads, ceviche, and chicken.

Mikami Vineyards 2014 Zinfandel ($39)

Appellation: Lodi

ABV: 15 %

Harvested from a dedicated block of 450 vines, this Zinfandel’s ruby hue exhibits ripe aromas of dried red currants and a cherry finish. The elegance of this wine is in the balance between fruit flavors, acidity, and subtle tannins that linger. Aged for more than 15 months, this Zin took home Double Gold at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. Mikami has limited production wines, available only to members of their newsletter club. Insider Tip: You should probably get on that list now!

The Lucas Winery 2009 ZinStar Reserve ($120)

Appellation: Lodi

This library wine from the legendary Lucas Winery was crafted in celebration of owner Dave Lucas’ daughter’s wedding in 2009. The ZinStar Reserve is produced from 100% Zinfandel from their Certified Organic (CCOF) ZinStar Vineyard, just steps from the tasting room. Aged for 14 months in French Oak, the elegant nuances of the winery’s style truly shines. ZinStar’s concentrated flavors of currants, blackberry, and raspberry are accented with hints of pepper. Solid tannin structure capable of holding its own with beef, salmon or pork.