Most of us think of a trip to our local nail salon when we think of ensuring our nails look their best

However, our body’s overall health can often times be reflected in our nails’ appearance and can offer insight into potential health concerns, if we know what to look for.

According to the Mayo Clinic, these are some of the indications and characteristics of nails not to be ignored:

Nail pitting and Beau’s lines are types of small indentations in the nail. Nail pitting can occur in conjunction with psoriasis, or dry, scaly patches on the skin, as well as other connective tissue disorders, and even alopecia areata—a disease causing hair loss.

Beau’s lines are most often apparent when the cuticle has been interrupted by injury or serious illness, but could also be a sign of controlled diabetes, peripheral vascular disease, and even illnesses like Scarlet fever, mumps, or pneumonia. If none of these illnesses are potential, you might want to look into a possible zinc deficiency and supplement with vitamins.

Nail clubbing doesn’t entail taking your fingernails out for a good time. It describes cases in which the nail bed widens and extends to the edges of the finger, almost curving around the entirety of the finger. This can be a result of low oxygen in the blood, as well as various types of lung disease, bowel disorders, liver disease, and AIDS.

Spoon nails is a disease signified by spoon-shaped nail beds created by nail ends that curve up on the corners. This can be a serious indicator of iron deficiencies like anemia, liver conditions, or, in more serious cases, heart disease and hyperthyroidism.

Lifting and yellowed nails are surprisingly common but can sometimes indicate serious issues. Nails that lift and detach from the nail bed altogether are most often due to injury or infection—but if you’re experiencing any nail lifting you’ll want to be conscious of potential issues like thyroid disease and psoriasis.

Yellowed nails, which lack growth and have reduced cuticles, can be a sign of respiratory disease, or swelling of the hands and feet known as lymphedema.