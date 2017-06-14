Art from the Heart

May 10th, 2017

Soak in the view along the Delta channel at Stockton Golf & Country Club alongside one-of-a-kind works of art for a fun-filled evening of wine tasting, hor d’oeuvres, and bidding wars. Mary Graham Children’s Foundation’s 9th annual Kids Art Auction is ready to showcase our region’s budding artists of all ages! Best of all, these pieces are ready to find a good home with those prepared to outbid their buddies along the table.

This fundraising opportunity directly supports MGCF’s trade and scholarship programs, allowing students the chance to continue their educational goals beyond high school. Residents benefit from much needed therapy sessions, and find their own therapeutic outlets during their time with the shelter.

Party-goers are launched into a friendly out-bidding competition throughout the night, selecting from a wide range of artistic pieces that are showcased on the floor before the bidding begins. Live auctions not your thing? Sip away and peruse a variety of unique works during the silent auction—if you prefer a little covert bidding. Dine on dessert while winners are selected from the evening’s raffle!

Enjoy Your Evening With:

Mary Graham Children’s Foundation

3800 W. Country Club Blvd., Stockton

(209) 466-4313

MaryGrahamFoundation.org