February Agenda

Washington Street Stockton Chinatown Exibit

Feb 4 – May 28

Traverse the early 1900’s and discover a long-lost part of Stockton, brought back to life by the San Joaquin County Historical Museum and the Chinese Benevolent Association of Stockton. Enjoy pieces of Stockton’s Chinese culture through pieces from another time! San Joaquin County Historical Museum 11793 N. Micke Grove Rd., Lodi (209) 331-2055

Disney on Ice Presents: Worlds of Enchantment

Feb. 9 – 12

Watch your favorite Disney pals slide across the ice in a fantastic flurry of winter fun! Enjoy Lightning McQueen from Cars, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Buzz, Woody, and Jessie from Toy Story, and Anna and Elsa from Frozen! Stockton Arena, 248 Fremont St., Stockton, (209) 938-1555, VisitStockton.org

Pacific Black History Month: An Evening with Lecrae

Feb. 10

Join award-winning hip-hop artist Lecrae at Bob Hope Theatre for a concert and lecture in honor of Black History Month. The show begins at 7:00 PM. Bob Hope Theatre, 242 E. Main St., Stockton (209) 946-7707, Pacific.edu

Haggin 2nd Saturdays For Families: Japanese Landscape Painting

Feb. 11

Follow along with your watercolors as instructor Renata Bricka leads your family through the steps in creating a vibrant Japanese landscape! Enjoy carving your own signature stamp. The Haggin Museum 1201 N. Pershing Ave., Stockton HagginMuseum.org (209) 940-6315

Heart Attack & Stroke Awareness Fair

Feb. 11

Learn the signs, symptoms and how to prevent heart attack and strokes during an this exciting fair at the Delta College Campus! Enjoy Cajun food, a variety of desserts, and an assortment of information regarding your health! Delta College, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton DeltaCollege.edu (209) 271-2739

Stockton City Four Ball Championship

Feb. 11 – 12

Get your swinging arm, ready! The Reserve at Spanos Park hosts an exciting weekend of golf, in a four-ball stroke format championship! Teams will enjoy dinner, a golf cart, range balls, and the chance to win a variety of prizes! The Reserve at Spanos Park 6301 W. 8 Mile Rd., Stockton ReserveAtSpanosPark.com (209) 477-4653 Ext. 23

Coppelia at Bob Hope Theatre

Feb. 12

Enjoy the elegance and charm of classical ballet, balanced with the hilarious story of two lovers and the curious construction of a life-sized doll by the town’s inventor. This magnificent performance is presented by the Bay Pointe Ballet. Bob Hope Theatre, 242 E. Main St., Stockton, (209) 946-7707, Pacific.edu

Evening in the Archives

Feb. 16

Goodstock Productions and our own Haggin Museum join together in a collaborative view of old and new craftsmanship, showcasing many local artisans from San Joaquin. Enjoy live music, good food, and a little bit of learning! The Haggin Museum 1201 N. Pershing Ave., Stockton HagginMuseum.org (209) 940-6315

Tracy Main Street Music Presents: Jazz Club at the Grand

Feb. 16

Pick up a few appetizers, desserts, and a drink and have yourself a seat for this exceptionally charged jazz night at the Grand. The music begins at 7 PM. Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, 715 Central Ave., Tracy, (209) 831-6858, AtTheGrand.org

Oak Ridge Boys at the Bob Hope Theatre

Feb. 16

Take a gander and let the good times roll with the award-winning group, Oak Ridge Boys, and local band, Snap Jackson & The Knock On Wood Players at the Bob Hope Theatre! Enjoy their stellar harmonies live. Bob Hope Theatre, 242 E. Main St., Stockton, (209) 946-7707, Pacific.edu

An Evening with Shaun King at UOP

Feb. 21

Take a seat at Faye Spanos Concert Hall and listen in on social justice advocate and author Shaun King, who will be discussing key points that revolve around Black History Month. The presentation begins at 7 PM. UOP Faye Spanos Concert Hall, 3601 Pacific Ave., Stockton, Pacific.edu

Art Expressions Souper Supper & Auction

Feb. 24

Get your soup on with an extraordinary array of fantastic dishes and VIP chefs at this year’s Souper Supper! Guests will be provided their own hand-crafted bowl, enjoy a live auction, and raffle prizes! Hilton Stockton, 2323 Grand Canal Blvd., Stockton, (209) 460-0780, ArtExpressions.org

Ripon Almond Blossom Festival

Feb. 24 – 26

Spring is beginning to shift through the skyline, friends! And that means that this year’s annual Ripon Almond Blossom Festival is back in all its petal-laden glory. Enjoy a host of vendor booths, parade, and live music! Mistlin Sports Park, 1201 River Rd., Ripon, (209) 599-7519, RiponChamber.org

Community Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired

Feb. 25

Grab your bike and a couple of friends to hit the road for a lengthy excursion across San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Calaveras county. Enjoy a delectable meal with DeVinci’s post ride for this sensational fundraising event! DeVinci’s Delicatessen and Catering, 18847 E. Front St., Linden, (209) 298-1372, PedalingPaths.com

Stockton Symphony Presents: Pops III: A John Williams Extraaganza

Feb. 25 – 26

Ready to relive the soundtracks of your very favorite movies? Then prepare to hear classic, die-hard pieces from Raiders of the Lost Ark, Jurassic Park, Superman, Jaws, and more! Warren Atherton Auditorium at Delta College, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton, (209) 951-0196, StocktonSymphony.org

In the Heat of the Night

Feb. 26

Follow Detective Virgil Tibbs and Police Chief Bill Gillespie, two allies with an aloof start, on a manhunt after a homicide takes place in the sleepy little town of Sparta. Bob Hope Theatre, 242 E. Main St., Stockton, (209) 946-7707, Pacific.edu

Paula Poundstone at the Grand

Mar. 3

Let loose a few laughs with a comedy star who’s taken our nation by storm! Paula Poundstone, regular panelist on NPR’s quiz show “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me” is ready to leave Tracy residents in stiches with her signature performance. Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, 715 Central Ave., Tracy, (209) 831-6858, AtTheGrand.org

Come Together: The Beatles Concert Experience

Mar. 4

Enjoy all the hits from a band that has reached lives across the globe! This performance matches the attire, presence, and ability of our favorite musicians in a cascade of classics! Bob Hope Theatre, 242 E. Main St., Stockton, (209) 946-7707, Pacific.edu

Star Wars Night with Stockton Heat

Mar. 4

Don your Jedi attire or embrace the Dark Side with the Stockton Heat for a night of photo ops and brilliant hockey plays! The first 1,000 kids under twelve will receive a Heat jersey replica. Stockton Arena, 248 Fremont St., Stockton, (209) 938-1555, VisitStockton.org