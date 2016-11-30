December 209 Agenda

Holidays on the Farm @ Dell’ Osso Farms

Dec. 17- Jan. 2

With so much to see and do, where does one begin?! Whether you’re ready to go tubing down snow mountain, grab a pair of skates and hit the ice, enjoy the light show from the comfort of your car, or prepared to see the holly, jolly man himself, prep yourself and your family for a day of fun! Dell’ Osso Farms, 501 Manthey Rd., Lathrop (209) 679-1710, HolidaysOnTheFarm.com

Jazz Club at the Grand

Dec. 8

Enjoy a theatre transformed into a ritzy jazz club, filled with drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and entangled in the rich, vibrant sounds of jazz music in all its many styles. The fun begins at 7:00 PM. Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, 715 Central Ave., Tracy (209) 831-6858, AtTheGrand.org

The Nutcracker @ Bob Hope Theatre

Dec. 9

Lose yourself in a timeless symphony of music and dance as Bay Pointe Ballet performs across the Bob Hope Theatre. Once again, this classic is brought to life to tell the story of the Land of the Sweets and all the characters that lie within! Bob Hope Theatre, 242 E. Main St., Stockton (209) 373-1400, StocktonLive.com

Stockton Astronomical Society Sky Tours @ Delta College

Dec. 9

Enjoy the starry night sky alongside volunteers from the Stockton Astronomical Society as they point out dazzling landmarks along the twinkling solar system. Delta College, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton (209) 823-0328, StocktonAstro.org

Rockapella Christmas @ the Grand

Dec. 9

Discover your love for Rockapella in all its musical glory as the group performs for you listening pleasure an array of pop and soul infused originals. Expect the fantastic five to dust a little holiday cheer into their ensemble for something the whole family will enjoy! It’s show time at 8:00 PM! Grand Theatre, 715 Central Ave., Tracy (209) 831-6271, AtTheGrand.org

Makerfest @ WoW Science Museum

Dec. 10

Let your inner child run rampant alongside the kids at this year’s Makerfest, where mixing science and fun is an everyday activity! Enjoy a wide variety of crafts and special programs throughout the day! WoW Science Museum, 2 North Sacramento St., Lodi (209) 368-0969, WoWScienceMuseum.org

StockMarket on the Mile

Dec. 10

Discover local vendors, incredible vintage steals and delectable treats at this increasingly popular market venue. Enjoy live music, customized goods and original products from our Central Valley and beyond! StockMarket, Miracle Mile, Stockton, StockMarketCa.com

Lighted Golf Cart Parade & Potluck @ Rosa’s at Tower Park

Dec. 10

The name says it all, folks! Bring new, unwrapped toys, your favorite dish, and decorate your golf cart to chug through Rosa’s in style! Benefiting the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots, it’s a chilly holiday event that begins at 5:00 PM! Rosa’s at Tower Park, Lodi 14900 W. Hwy 12, Lodi, (209) 365-0131

Miracle on 34th Street Presented by Friends of the Fox

Dec. 11

Enjoy this long-time classic with friends and family this holiday season! Follow the story of a substitute Santa who eventually takes claim of being the real deal. The curtains rise at 1:00 PM! Bob Hope Theatre, 242 E. Main St., Stockton (209) 373-1400, StocktonLive.com

Stockton Symphony Presents: Pops II: A Midnight Clear

Dec. 10 – 11

Victor Vanacore, conductor, composer, and arranger, is back for a delightful holiday symphony featuring many of our most cherished, festive songs. Enjoy his spectacular performances alongside the Stockton Master Chorale. Warren Atherton Auditorium at Delta College, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton (209) 951-0196, StocktonSymphony.org

Mary Poppins @ Stockton Civic Theatre

Dec. 11

Travel back in time to enjoy one of Disney’s most beloved classics, brought to life on the stage! Enjoy all your favorite sing-alongs, characters, and touching moments! Stockton Civic Theatre, 2312 Rosemarie Ln., Stockton (209) 473-2424, SCTLiveTheatre.com

Nutcracker @ Hutchins Street Square

Dec. 17

Now in its eleventh year running, the Lodi Ballet is proud to showcase their skill in another magical rendition of the Nutcracker. Enjoy this brilliantly choreographed performance by Ballet Director Kermit Allen and the marvelous array of students from the City of Lodi ballet program. The show begins at 2:00 PM! Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi (209) 333-6782, HutchinsStreetSquare.com

Nutcracker @ the Grand

Dec. 17-18

Enjoy this clever Tracy tradition which adds its own spin to the holiday classic. The Children’s Dance Theatre of Tracy puts on an incredible performance, bringing to life the incredible moments of the original. The show begins at 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM! Grand Theatre, 715 Central Ave., Tracy (209) 831-6271, AtTheGrand.org

New Year’s Eve Masquerade @Viaggio Estate & Winery

Dec. 31

Bring in the New Year in style! Join Viaggio for an evening of food, wine, and mystery while garbed in your finest! Select the perfect mask and delight in live music and entertainment. Arrive early, appetizers begin at 6:30 PM! Viaggio, 100 E. Taddei Rd., Acampo (209) 368-1378, ViaggioWinery.com

New Year’s Eve Party @ University Plaza Waterfront Hotel

Dec. 31

Grab your pals and head on in to experience the countdown we’ve waited all year for by waterside! Featuring live music, entertainment, and plenty to sip down. University Plaza Waterfront Hotel, 110 West Fremont St., Stockton (209) 944-1140, UniversityPlazaWaterfrontHotel.com

Community Theatre of Linden Presents: The Importance of Being Earnest

Jan. 5

Hold onto your seat, because this Oscar Wilde classic will leave you laughing til you’ve dropped to the floor! Follow along in this romantic comedy performed by the Community Theatre of Linden. Linden High School Performing Arts Center, 18527 E. Front St., Linden, LindenTheatre.com