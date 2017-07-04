Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Satisfy your hunger with some sugary sweetness at Nothing Bundt Cakes. One of our favorite bakeries in San Joaquin County, this Lincoln Center shop serves up delicious treats in drool-worthy flavors. From classic carrot (studded with chunks of pineapple and carrot) to delectable cinnamon swirl (a dreamy yellow cake twirled with cinnamon and sugar) every Bundt cake is expertly topped with the bakery’s signature butter cream cheese frosting. Grab a bite-sized bit for the road with a marvelously miniature bundtini (sold by the dozen), or go for broke with the whole damn cake.

Sweet Samples

Behind a robust display case filled with charming confections, cardboard boxes stuffed with dozens of mini cupcake-esque goodies are doled out to eager customers. The classic box, available on-demand, comes with a selection of flavors from the bakery’s “Most Popular” list. Lemon (a light, refreshing cake with a smooth, sweet snap of lemon flavor), white chocolate raspberry (fluffy white chocolate cake swirled with raspberry puree), red velvet (a scarlet blend of rich cocoa, buttermilk, and chocolate chips) and chocolate, chocolate chip (a delightful, home baked chocolate cake packed with chocolate chips) earn top spots. Any box can be customized from using all available flavors, as long as you call ahead.

Size Up

When a small cake just won’t do, go bigger. A bundtlet is a single serving sure to satisfy (and bundtlet bundles are sold by the dozen for parties and large families). Giving a gift? Order a bundtlet tower (a stack of three wrapped in cellophane). Or serve the whole family with 8” or 10” rounds. The largest option of all, however, is Nothing Bundt Cakes’ tiered creations—two rounds (one 8’’, one 10”) stacked on top of each other and decorated with your choice of thick, butter cream cheese frosting or a satisfying drizzle (serves 26-30).

Flavor of the Month

Nine diverse flavors make up the daily menu, but to sweeten the pot, Nothing Bundt Cakes appends monthly specials. That’s 12 more opportunities for delicious flavors in which you can indulge each year. June’s taste? Strawberries and Cream.

It’s What’s Inside That Counts

To create the homemade taste customers yearn for, bakers at Nothing Bundt Cakes use only the purest ingredients—eggs, butter, and cream cheese. A gluten-free, chocolate chip cookie bundtlet is always on hand (Owner Mike Robinson says, “It is outstanding!”)

Signature flavors:

Red Velvet

Chocolate Chocolate Chip (owner’s favorite)

Lemon (Lincoln Center bestseller)

Marble

Pecan Praline

Carrot

White White Chocolate

Cinnamon Swirl

White Chocolate Raspberry

Place an Order:

128 Lincoln Cntr., Stockton

(209) 957-2253

NothingBundtCakes.com