Viaggio Estate & Winery

Step into breathtaking scenery and experience a taste of world-class elegance at Lodi’s dreamy Viaggio Estate and Winery. The winery, nestled between plush greenery, walnut orchards and the Mokelumne River, is perfectly picturesque. The estate not only offers tastings hosted on beautiful landscapes and venues, but an opportunity for guests to step out of the central valley and into an oasis. Hence, the winery’s name and motto, “Where Your Journey to Forever Begins.” Rightfully named, Viaggio, is an Italian word meaning to travel, or to take a journey, explains Teri Lawrence. Teri, along side Larry Lawrence, has proudly owned the vineyard since 2012. “When you enter the property, you feel as though you have taken a journey to another place,” says Teri. Viaggio is a truly renowned destination for locals and visitors alike, offering something for everyone, whether it’s for a relaxing day trip, a romantic experience, a corporate event, or an intimate gathering.

As equally impressive as their extensive grounds, is their wines. “Our wines live up to the beauty of our Estate. They transport you to another world where you wish you could be forever,” adds Teri. The winery is home to several award winning varietals, including Viaggio’s Tempranillo, Barbera and Cabernet Sauvignon. Other selections include Old Vine Zin Reserve, Sparkling Wine and Dessert Wine. “I am proud of them all,” says Teri, who just released her signature Chardonnay. The estate grows its own Zinfandel and sources all other ingredients locally. The staff at Viaggio takes pride in every aspect of their winery, especially their excellent customer service. “We believe we are a destination and an experience, not just another wine-tasting room,” says Teri. The experience at the winery goes far beyond its amazing views, spectacular venues, elegant wines and tastings. It is an all-around experience that will keep you coming back, with a unique diversity including a nine- hole disc golf course, two bocce ball courts, a lovely patio with a fireplace, “Main Street”- modeled after a European market street, a Tuscany Banquet Hall for events, a “Man Cave”, River Cottage, and much more!

For more information:

Viaggio Winery & Estate

100 E. Taddei Rd.

Acampo, (209) 368-1378

Viaggiowinery.com