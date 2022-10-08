Sarah Steffens shares her recipe for Broccoli Parmesan Soup

California’s Central Valley has been referred to as “The Greatest Garden in the World” and the “Nation’s Salad Bowl” because of the abundance of fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, and dairy that are produced, packaged, and shipped all over the world. Thanks to San Joaquin’s various Farmer’s Markets, we don’t need to go far to stock our kitchens with delicious, in-season ingredients. Buying locally and seasonally not only supports our economy and reduces our carbon footprint, it also yields higher nutrition (produce begins to lose nutrients as soon as it is harvested so it’s best to purchase fresh and use quickly). Looking for a recipe to create using local, in-season ingredients? We suggest this creamy Broccoli Parmesan Soup. Keep reading for the recipe, and be sure to plan ahead when visiting local Farmer’s Markets to confirm hours and vendors.

FARMER’S MARKET SHOPPING LIST:

1 yellow onion

1 garlic bulb

4 broccoli crowns (or 4 cups florets)

1 lemon

1 parsley bunch

4 oz. parmesan cheese

KITCHEN STAPLES:

Butter or ghee

Sea salt

Black pepper

Ground nutmeg

Heavy whipping cream

Chicken bone broth (or stock)

Parmesan cheese (if not available at your Farmer’s Market)

Broccoli Parmesan Soup

Serves 4

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. butter or ghee

1 medium yellow onion, peeled & chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled & minced

2 tsp. sea salt

1 tsp. black pepper

Pinch of ground nutmeg

4 cups broccoli florets

1 c. heavy whipping cream

2 c. chicken bone broth

Juice & zest from ½ fresh lemon

4 oz. fresh parmesan cheese, crumbled

½ c. fresh parsley, chopped

Instructions:

Add butter or ghee to large pot over medium-low heat. Add onion and garlic. Season with sea salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Add broccoli and reduce heat to low. Cover with lid, stirring occasionally, until veggies are soft, about 10 minutes. Turn off heat and transfer veggies to blender. Pour in heavy whipping cream and chicken bone broth. Blend on high until creamy. Serve and garnish each bowl with an ounce of parmesan cheese and a tablespoon of fresh, chopped parsley. Store leftovers in a glass container for up to 5 days. Enjoy!

Calories: 410

Carbs: 10

Net Carbs: 10

Protein: 18

Fat: 36