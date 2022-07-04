Drea’s Kitchen gets creative with candy

There may be nothing better than unwrapping your favorite candy, taking a pause, and letting it melt in your mouth. Whether you prefer rainbow-colored candies with tart and sour flavors or candies with nuts and butter, perfectly balanced and savory, we all know the pleasure of letting a sweet confection coat our tongues and send us to our own little happy land filled with clouds of marshmallows and trees with licorice trunks and gum drop branches. Don’t forget the butterscotch sunshine!

Andrea Garibay knows a thing or two about creating this happy land, inspired by the latest craze of freeze-drying candy (yes, you read that correctly!). Freeze-drying, also known as lyophilization, is a process that removes 98% of candy’s water, more than the 80% removed during dehydration, giving it an irresistibly crunchy and airy texture and intensified flavor. Freeze-drying preserves food, giving it a longer shelf life—not that we think it will be collecting dust on a shelf considering how delicious it is. It’s an excellent idea for those who like to stock their pantries once and enjoy daily stolen moments to savor a sweet all season long.

Garibay’s business, Drea’s Kitchen, is equipped with a freeze-dryer that does all of the work for her, she just needs to do the difficult job of picking out exactly which candies to dry, a task that makes us rethink our own to-do list. “I unwrap the candy and load it into my machines,” says Garibay. “I make English Toffee and peanut brittle and my personal favorites are my Jolly Ranchers (that taste like cotton candy), caramel apple lollipops, and ice-cream.”

Drea’s Kitchen candies are currently available for purchase on Instagram or by messaging her directly.

Drea’s Kitchen

@dreas.kitchen209

Dreas.Kitchen209@gmail.com