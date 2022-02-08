Vegan Eats in the 209

The 209 may not be home to dozens of vegan dedicated eateries, but San Joaquin County does deliver big flavor when it comes to vegan eats. We’ve put together three of our tastiest local dishes that are nutritious, delicious, and worthy of both vegans and omnivores.

Vegan Wings, $14

Midgley’s Public House

These crispy cauliflower wings are a tasty alternative for the plant-based foodie. Loaded with flavor from tangy hot sauce and cooked to golden perfection, these vegan wings are even for carnivore lovers. The kicker—Midgley’s serves them up alongside a vegenaise dipping sauce for extra indulgence.

Midgley’s Public House, 296 Lincoln Center, (209) 474-7700, MidgleysPublicHouse.com

Veggie Spring Rolls, $12.95

Thai Spices Lodi

We know, these may sound like an obvious find, but fresh spring rolls are one of our favorite vegan treats. The combination of crisp and fresh veggies combined with the bright flavor of mint and basil is one of the tastiest vegan eats around. The spinach, tofu, cucumber, rice noodles, and shredded carrots wrapped in a fresh rice wrapper are a bundle of goodness for your wholesome eating. Add rice wine vinegar and ginger dipping sauce and you’ll be singing hallelujah.

Thai Spices Lodi, 2401 W. Turner Rd. Lodi, (209) 369-8424, ThaiSpicesLodi.com

Black Bean Burger

A Moveable Feast Lodi

Just because you live a vegan lifestyle doesn’t mean you don’t crave a burger. Be sure to head over to the mobile green food truck, A Moveable Feast, in Lodi for a drool-worthy vegan version. Crafted from black beans, the burger is also topped with tons of fresh veggies like tomatoes, cucumbers, and sprouts for extra crunch. And the best part is, it doesn’t lack flavor.

A Moveable Feast Lodi, 1000 W. Kettleman Ln., Lodi, (209)-642-1877