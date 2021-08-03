3D, 4D and HD Live Imaging makes seeing baby better than ever before

From the moment that extra line appears on the pregnancy test, you will want to see your little one to make it all real. An ultrasound allows you to do this fairly early on, and with advanced technology of 3D and 4D ultrasounds, you can now see baby up-close-and-personal like never before.

Like regular ultrasounds, 3D and 4D ultrasounds use sound waves to create an image of baby in the womb. What’s different is that 3D ultrasounds create a three-dimensional image of your baby, while 4D ultrasounds create a live video effect, like a movie, so you can watch your baby smile or yawn in real-time. Nothing can prepare you for the overwhelming joy you will feel actually witnessing this incredible moment. And it is available locally in Stockton, Manteca, and Modesto through Valley MRI & Radiology. With these services, Valley MRI’s intention is to help build a stronger connection between parent and baby, and a greater appreciation for the miracle of birth.

Tate Diagnostic was recently acquired by Valley MRI & Radiology and brought their 18 years of expertise leading the specialized ultrasound field while also delivering 100% proven gender results. At Valley MRI they offer 2D, 3D, 4D, and HD live services for baby that the whole family, including fathers, grandparents, and close friends, can experience. The packages range from one to two visits and vary in price as well as options of high definition pictures, DVD recordings, and much more. The scans take place in large and comfortable exam rooms and are solely performed by experienced, licensed sonographers using the latest 3D/4D & HD LIVE ultrasound equipment.

Catherine Tate explains, “Our licensed medical sonographers know all the techniques and proper care to keep mom and baby safe in a comforting atmosphere.” This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience for mom and dad and with unique keepsakes of the 2D/3D/4D session including recordings or the ‘Heart Beat Bear,’ their variety of packages ranging in price make it both special and accessible for many.

