The Stockton Savings Pass brings businesses and customers together

Local businesses are the beating heart of a community – but they wouldn’t make it far without their customers. Visit Stockton recognized this and, in 2018, was looking for ways to both offer local businesses a boost and benefit customers. They came up with a solution where everyone wins: the Stockton Savings Pass. Since it was created, more than 5000 people have downloaded this free discount pass to unlock savings at over 70 of their favorite local restaurants, attractions, and businesses.

“For the business it provides a new way to be discovered and build customer loyalty. It can also be used to reward their existing customers. Our goal is to get customers through the door and hope they become long time customers,” says Wes Rhea, the CEO of Visit Stockton. “For the consumer, we hope that they will explore new places or that the value compels them to continue going back to a favorite spot. This is all about providing value for both the business and the customer.”

The Stockton Savings Pass offers discounts at local restaurants, coffeeshops, hotels, day spas, museums, yoga and dance studios, and more.

“Our Subway deal is always at the top, but also Kings Card Club, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Empresso Coffee, and the Children’s Museum round out the top five,” Wes says.

The Stockton Savings Pass is completely free and can be downloaded and saved on any smartphone. Each business chooses the type of offer they want to make available to customers: monetary discounts, buy one get one free, or buy one get a discount. Some offers are good for a single use, others refresh on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.

“Visit Stockton invests in this program for the benefit of the businesses and the locals and visitors,” Wes says, explaining that the Stockton Saving Pass is about more than saving money. It’s about creating connection in the community. “We greatly appreciate our local businesses and see this as a great way to show that appreciation.”

So, next time you find yourself looking for a new restaurant, planning a night out, or just searching for a fun way to spend the day, the Stockton Savings Pass might just offer some inspiration. And don’t forget to check back often: new businesses can join at any time and existing businesses have the opportunity to offer new deals as often as they want.

To download the Stockton Savings Pass, simply go to StocktonSavingsPass.com, sign up, and start saving.

Visit Stockton

(209) 938-1555

StocktonSavingsPass.com