A Roundup of What’s Happening in the 209 Food and Wine Scene

Calivirgin Winery and Olive Oil Mill to Open Soon

Lodi Area Olive Oil Producer Expands to Include Wine, Agritourism and More!

If you haven’t heard the news, Lodi’s esteemed Calivirgin Olive Oil company recently embarked on a 12,000 square foot expansion that will host more than just their award-winning olive oils. The modern, expansive space will be home to their Calivirgin Olive Oils, Lodi Olive Oil, and Calivines, their flagship wine brand. This is big news for agritourism in Lodi wine country and will bring together two of our region’s passions—a winery and olive mill. Guests will have the opportunity to watch how the company creates liquid gold thanks to the interactive and open architecture design that will offer peeks at how the company harvests and produces olive oil on site. Be on the lookout for the grand opening.

Expansions, Experiences, and Eats

It’s been a minute since we’ve had the chance to share recent news in the Lodi wine scene. See what you’ve missed!

If you’ve been out to Oak Farm Vineyards over the past year, you know they have expanded the facility in a major way. The winery is now live with an Events Barrel Room that is available to rent and can seat up to 140 guests. The stunning, 2,000 square feet building is both rustic and elegant, with an incredible lighting array that is a serious showstopper. com

over the past year, you know they have expanded the facility in a major way. The winery is now live with an Events Barrel Room that is available to rent and can seat up to 140 guests. The stunning, 2,000 square feet building is both rustic and elegant, with an incredible lighting array that is a serious showstopper. com Bokisch Vineyards recently acquired a charming mobile wine bar from Know Place. The Bokisch La Bodega Wine Bar is soon to be Bokisch’s latest tasting experience. Guests will have the opportunity to sip award-winning Spanish wines under the shade of a massive oak tree at the Bodega Bar. com

recently acquired a charming mobile wine bar from Know Place. The is soon to be Bokisch’s latest tasting experience. Guests will have the opportunity to sip award-winning Spanish wines under the shade of a massive oak tree at the Bodega Bar. com The wait is over— Papapavlo’s Bistro Bar in Lodi is open and ready to serve you. The Pappas family opened their second location in the spring, and Lodi locals are thrilled to have a location in town to get their gyro grub on. Fan favorites are the flaming cheese, calamari, and Eliana’s Chicken Sandwich. 217 N. School St., Lodi, Papapavlos.com

in Lodi is open and ready to serve you. The Pappas family opened their second location in the spring, and Lodi locals are thrilled to have a location in town to get their gyro grub on. Fan favorites are the flaming cheese, calamari, and Eliana’s Chicken Sandwich. 217 N. School St., Lodi, Papapavlos.com If you are missing wine tasting in person, look no further than Acquiesce Winery and Vineyards newest addition—the Elevated Tasting Experience. The reservation only tasting includes a flight of four award-winning wines alongside artfully curated food pairings. The fee is $20 or is free to wine club members. com

Crumbl Cookies Craze Hits the 209

If cookies are what you crave, no doubt you’ve hopped on the Crumbl cookie craze. This past spring, they opened shop in Lodi and plan on opening a Stockton location, too. Not your average cookie chain, Crumbl cookies features four different specialty flavors each week, alongside their famous chocolate chip cookie and chilled sugar cookie. The menu special changes every week, with rotating flavors.