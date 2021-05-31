It’s white wine season

It’s a hard time of year for those red-only drinkers. As we head into hotter months when a glass of wine on the porch on a Sunday afternoon sounds delightful, we know sipping anything darker than a rose is going to be hard. And while certain syrahs and pinot noirs can be pleasant with a nice chill, it’s best if we can give into the blanc varietals at least for a few months. But what if you swear a sauvignon black and chardonnay just aren’t for you? Luckily, not only is it possible to find these two varietals that don’t evoke the same strong flavors of lemongrass and buttery oak respectively, but there is also a world of other whites available right here in Lodi that offer more options for those white wine drinking months.

2019 Albariño Terra Alta Vineyard – Lodi’s hot climate is ideal with Spanish varietals and Bokisch Vineyards is one of the best places to dive into a cool albariño. As a white wine, it’s surprisingly complex. The estate’s flagship wine earned 90 points from Wine Enthusiast.

Muscat 2019 – Mettler Wine creates this dessert vino with floral aromas of honeysuckle and orange blossom punctuated by flavors of stone fruit and mandarin oranges. The delicate mouthfeel is a pleasing balance to the wine’s sweetness.

2020 Fiano – Oak Farm Vineyards brings this estate-grown Southern Italy varietal to California with vibrant notes of buttered pecan, honey, and lime rind. The brand-new wine scored 94 points and was named Platinum at the 2021 Winemaker’s Challenge International Wine Competition.

Ludicrous 2018 White Wine – From Macchia (once “the spot” for red wines), the introductory white wine is an award-winning blend with accolades from the Sunset International Wine Competition.

2018 ‘Mean Wanda’ Unoaked Chardonnay – For those who don’t like the buttery/oaky qualities many chardonnays are known for, this rendition from Viaggio Estate & Winery will be pleasing on the palette. Subtle flavors of apple and peach match the wine’s aromas.

2019 Archgate Pinot Noir Rose – If you’re looking to walk the line between red and white varietals, this local’s delight from Weibel Family Winery and made from pinot noir grapes boasts Bing cherries, pomegranate seeds, and white peach on the nose with a dry finish of strawberries, watermelon, and blood orange flavors.

Clairette Blanche 2019 – This rare varietal from Acquiesce Vineyards is complex, blending floral aromas and sweet fruits with almond and a spicy quality that lingers on the acidic finish.

2019 Markus Joey Insieme – Another award-winner, scoring 90 points from Wine Enthusiast, this Markus Wine Co. dry Torrontes has a chalky texture as well as flavors of white pepper and grapefruit.