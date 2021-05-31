How to keep your garden happy in the heat

Chances are you’re reading this from the comfort of your airconditioned house with windows closed and curtains drawn in hopes of staving off the sweltering summer heat. But outside, your poor plants are drooping and lamenting the fact that they don’t have the option of escaping inside.

Plants do have some natural ability to regulate high temperatures, but any time they’re subjected to sustained heat above 90 degrees they will – with few exceptions – struggle to survive. Leaves wilt as water evaporates quickly on hot summer afternoons and blossoms droop as energy is rerouted to cooling efforts. Plants can even get sunburned under the strongest summer sun.

So how do we avoid a struggling summer garden?

Pick the right plants. Drought resistant and heat loving plants like cosmos, marigolds, salvia, and lantana do particularly well. Water often and correctly. Ensure that you’re not just watering the surface, which will encourage plants’ roots to grow shallow and wide and avoid watering during the afternoon when water droplets can actually act as magnifying glasses that lead to sunburns. Add mulch several times throughout the year to help keep the soil cool. Create some shade with plants of different sizes or build shade structures.

Summer Garden Chores