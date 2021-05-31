Barely Buzzed teaches custom cocktail classes

Summer has a way of running away with our imagination and leaving us on a beach somewhere with a fruity cocktail and not a care in the world. Thanks to Amin Mozeb, at least that perfect homemade cocktail is within reach – even if your mixology mastery doesn’t surpass cracking open a canned cocktail.

“I was able to travel the world as a bartending nomad and train with, consult with, and create with the finest mixologists on earth,” says Amin, who is putting his 15 years of experience to work with Barely Buzzed, his cocktail catering business. His latest addition to the line up? Private and fully personalized cocktail classes. Barely Buzzed’s cocktail classes came about while Amin was looking for creative ways to keep his business afloat during the pandemic. Hosted at The Venue in Lodi, you’ll have the chance to perfect two different cocktails (like “Through the Looking Glass,” pictured) over the course of the 90-minute class. Classes accommodate between six and twenty people and are planned around the theme of your choosing.

Book a private class or keep tabs on Instagram for news on the brunch, around-the-world, and era-themed public cocktail classes that are currently in the works. In the meantime, up your cocktail game with Amin’s stunning floral ice cubes or try your hand at recreating his beginner-friendly “Staycation” cocktail. Because, as Amin will tell you, life is too short for a bad cocktail.

Staycation

3 oz. fresh coconut water

1½ oz. gin (Amin’s tip: I prefer gin because it gives it more floral notes but vodka or rum works just as well)

½ oz. fresh lemon juice

¼ oz. honey syrup (1:1)

1 oz. seltzer

1 dash orange bitters

Tools: blender

Glass: drained small coconut shell or double Old Fashion glass

Garnish: orchid and mint sprig

Combine the ingredients in a blender and add 10 oz. of crushed ice. Blend for 10 seconds, then pour into a coconut shell or double Old Fashioned glass and add garnish.

Barely Buzzed

BarelyBuzzed.net

@barelybuzzed