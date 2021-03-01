Valley MRI & Radiology brings new technology to SJC

Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men. Over the course of their lifetime, one in eight men can expect a prostate cancer diagnosis. That’s why Valley MRI & Radiology Inc. and Dr. Charles Stillman have brought on new imaging equipment to increase the rate of success in identifying cancer from 25 to 87 percent.

The equipment is called the DynaCAD for Prostate. The prostate visualization system is a powerful digital imaging system that allows physicians to perform real-time, comprehensive analysis of prostate MRI Studies. The technology assists physicians in better identifying prostate cancer in patients, which allows for early intervention, better treatment, and improved outcomes.

The addition of this technology at Valley MRI & Radiology in Stockton is especially important to San Joaquin County because it is the only business with this imaging technology available in the county.

In addition to identifying cancer, which is the main objective of the machine, DynaCAD is able to detect the most common abnormality of the prostate called Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy, or BPH. BPH is non-cancerous and doesn’t require a biopsy, but proper detection and diagnosis grants patients peace of mind and doctors are able to treat BPH without surgery.

Meet the Doctor

Charles Stillman, DO, is a board certified radiologist and owner of Valley MRI and Radiology in Stockton, Lodi, Manteca and Modesto (prostate MRI is only available at the Stockton office). Dr. Stillman has been living and working in Stockton since 2010, after finishing his active duty responsibilities in the United States Army. He is today a Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Prostate Cancer By the Numbers

*Stats from Cancer.org

248,530 – the expected number of prostate cancer diagnoses in the US for 2021

34,130 – the expected number of prostate cancer deaths in the US for 2021

2nd – the second leading cause of cancer death in men behind skin cancer

1 in 8 – men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime

1 in 41 – men will die of prostate cancer

3.1 million – prostate cancer survivors alive today

