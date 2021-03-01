Oddfellows Tavern Joins Lodi’s Restaurant Scene

When news broke that a new restaurant would soon open in charming downtown Woodbridge, foodies and families were thrilled. After all, the stretch of old historic brick buildings and lantern lighted streets is one of the most endearing spots around. With a need for a family friendly steakhouse and lively bar scene, Woodbridge welcomed Oddfellows Tavern with hungry bellies and open arms.

The establishment opened in June of 2020, just after a state-wide shelter in place order, and while it was certainly a difficult time to open a restaurant, the owners took a gamble that paid out! Maybe it’s because the motto at Oddfellows is simple. Good eats, odd company. Maybe it’s because the cocktails are off-the-hook. Or maybe it’s because the food is down-right delicious!

Oddfellows Tavern serves up seasonal, continental California cuisine with flair. The neighborhood steakhouse boasts classic dishes like shrimp cocktail, beet salads, carbonara pasta, alongside choice N.Y. Steaks, lamb chops, and the mouth-watering chicken confit. Locals will tell you to try their signature fish ‘n’ chips, crispy bacon brussels sprouts, and the N.Y. steak sandwich. The portions are a plenty and the flavors are packing! These are good eats in the neighborhood!

With a premium wine list and lavish, whimsical cocktails, the tavern is already a popular destination. Located where the former Cactus Mexican Restaurant once sat, the newly renovated dining room and vast patio are the perfect spot to make yourself at home. The seasonal cocktail list is just what we all need to get our groove back dining out. At Oddfellows, they master the modern spin with tricks like adding blood orange to an old fashioned along with making infused simple syrups to take their libations to the next level!

If you love brunch as much as we do, we’ve got great news. The brunch game at Oddfellows is strong! With basic brunch items like avocado toast, eggs benedict, and French toast, there is something for traditionalists wanting their usual thing. But for the adventurous, their prosciutto tartine, chicken and waffles, and brunch burger will take you to flavor town and back! And they don’t take themselves too seriously either. Take for example the beermosa, which is just your light draft beer topped with orange juice. It’s perfect for the guys and gals after a night out on the town! Team SJ is a huge fan of the Oddfellows Bellini. Crafted from Kettle One peach vodka and orange blossom vodka, the booze is topped with peach puree and sparkling wine. You also might opt for the One Stop Shot, a breakfast in a shot topped off with a bacon chaser. After all, you can never have too much bacon!

We also can’t forget to talk about their desserts. The kitchen at Oddfellows pastry and dessert team takes an old school dessert like a Baked Alaska and kicks it up a notch. The conventional recipe simply calls for ice cream and meringue. But this Baked Alaskan is a delight for the senses and the perfect ending to any night out. They start with a boozy brandy coffee semifreddo and cover the creation in a fluffy meringue before getting the flambé treatment!

Get in on the hype and give Woodbridge’s newest steakhouse a try. You won’t be mad!

Must Try Cocktails

Sparkling Sidecar

Crafted with chilled cognac, lemon juice, sparkling wine, and a lemon twist.

Walnut Whiskey Sour

Traditional Whiskey Sour with egg whites and walnut bitters

Blueberry Thyme Lemonade

Blueberry flavored vodka with house made thyme, honey lemonade.

Dine out Again at Oddfellows Tavern 18961 Lower Sacramento Rd. Woodbridge 209-452-1200 www.oddfellowswoodbridge.com