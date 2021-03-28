A sustainability BINGO scavenger hunt

In celebration of Earth Day, we thought we’d do a little re-education on LODI RULES, Lodi Wine’s third-party certified wine grape sustainability program. After all, sustainability is the way of life for Lodi wine’s grape growers and vintners. Encompassing social equity, economic viability, and environmental health, LODI RULES for Sustainable Winegrowing Program is the nation’s first and arguably most progressive sustainability initiative around!

LODI RULES is a great example of how Lodi’s growers, winemakers, viticulturists, and environmentalists have come together to ensure our land is farmed responsibly so it is viable for future generations. And since our future farmers and scientists are mostly stuck at home with distance learning, we’ve come up with an interactive, educational game to spread some sustainability love. What better way to change up your child’s daily routine of distance learning Zoom sessions than to take the kids out for an interactive game of sustainability bingo? Let the vineyard lined country roads serve as your child’s mobile science classroom for the chance to educate the next generation on Lodi wine’s sustainability initiative, LODI RULES.

The bingo cards can be found at multiple locations and are printed on recycled paper to reinforce the message of sustainability. So, hop in the family mini-van and seek out all things sustainable. From owl boxes and weather stations to cover crops and bird sightings, this is a fun-filled activity for families to explore Lodi Wine Country.

How to Play Sustainability Bingo