This Valentine’s Day see love in a new light

Love is deeply rooted in psychology, emotions, and brain chemistry, so it’s no surprise that it is difficult to quantify. But thanks to modern science and a little bit of statistics, we’re able to look at love in a whole new way. And what better time to reflect on love than Valentine’s Day?

Take a look at the numbers. It might just change your ideas on romance.

73% of Americans believe in soulmates

Married people are 12% less likely to have vascular disease than their single or divorced counterparts.

96 – How many words there are for “love” in Sanskrit

62.34 million – The number of married couples in the US as of 2020

1 in 50 travelers met their soulmate on a plane

$9.9 billion – The amount Romcoms raked in at the box office from 1995 to 2020

1597 – Year William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet was published

224 million – Roses grown each year for Valentine’s Day

14% of women send themselves flowers on Valentine’s Day

86 years, 290 days – How long Herbert and Zelmyra Fisher were married. The late North Carolina couple officially holds the record for the longest marriage.

30% of adults in the US have used a dating site or app. 12% have married or been in a committed relationship after meeting on a dating site or app.

5th century – When Pope Gelasius I replaced the pagan Roman holiday Lupercalia with St. Valentine’s Day