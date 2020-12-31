Real Resolutions for a better 2021

Good-bye 2020 and good riddance. In 2021, we’re going to do better – starting by keeping those New Year’s resolutions. Sure, we said that last year (and the year before), but this time we mean it.

It starts with optimism. Of the 50 plus percent of Americans who set resolutions every January 1st, people stick with it, on average, a measly 32 days. That’s pretty mediocre when you consider that it can take 66 to 254 days for some habits to take hold. What’s worse? According to the New York Post, one in seven Americans never really believe they’ll keep their resolutions in the first place and 52 percent of failed resolutions are blamed on a lack of self-disciple. Another 43 percent point to busy schedules.

This year, set goals you’re motivated to achieve, build in incentives, and find what actually motivates you. Remember, the goals you set are to better yourself, but getting others involved can help hold you accountable and keep you motivated in that lull between the excitement wearing off and your goal turning into a habit.

2020’s Top 10 New Year’s Resolutions:

Eat healthier Exercise more Lose weight Spend more time with friends & family Save money Improve at work Quit smoking Reduce job stress Spend less time on social media Drink less

(Source: Statista.com)

Why resolutions fail:

Over committing Vague goals Loss of motivation

Forget two birds, one stone. Tackle all three issues with one tactic: set three very clear goals for yourself. One should be easily achieved, one moderately difficult, and one challenging. An easy win early in the year will keep you motivated to accomplish your loftier goals and keep up the momentum. Expert Tip: Break large resolutions down into short term goals to create an ongoing sense of accomplishment.

Welcome to the 21st century

This is 2021. Goals are no longer relegated to checklists and “I forgot” isn’t going to cut it. These apps can help keep you on track.