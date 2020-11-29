Wine Sips & Tips: Make the most of Lodi Wine Country

A Sunday afternoon strolling through wine country, an after-work glass with a group of best friends, or a Friday evening shindig over a bottle paired with charcuterie… the ways to enjoy Lodi Wine Country are endless. Our team got together and rounded up some of our favorite tips and tricks for making the most of a vino-filled outing. Check out our picks!

Sip Shuttle.

No one wants to fight over who gets to be DD, and safety, of course, is paramount. This taxi-service specializes in winery stops and includes four wineries over the course of five hours. Take advantage of the transportation and enjoy yourself as you hop from one winery to the next.

Cheese Central.

What goes better with wine than cheese? We personally cannot think of a better pairing. Cheese Central on School Street in Downtown Lodi keeps a case full of every type of cheese you can think of. And new programs, including a to-go box, make it easier to take your goodies on the road and over to your favorite winery (that allows outside food).

Will Bike for Wine.

Driving from winery to winery is often the most convenient mode of transportation, but there’s something magical about taking two wheels with you on a winery tour. The ultimate way to bike the vineyards is a 24-mile route that winds through Lodi, Acampo, and Woodbridge, and runs right past Woodbridge Winery, Robert Mondavi, LangeTwins Winery, St. Jorge Winery, and Feilds Family Winery. Make your own tour using maps at VisitLodi.com.

Yoga & Wine.

Several Lodi wineries offer yoga and wine events for those who want to stretch out their muscles and then reward themselves with a glass of vino. Keep an eye on local event calendars to see what pops up. Oak Ridge Winery and M2 Wines have hosted the practice before, and Spenker Winery even brought goats out for their affair.

Winery Games.

Add an extra element of fun to your winery visit by taking advantage of winery games. Again, it’s a good idea to check local event calendars for the coolest upcoming happenings, but a couple notable events include wine bingo at Peltier and Paskett trivia nights.