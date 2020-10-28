Eat Lean This Holiday Season

It is so easy to give in to over indulgence during the holidays. Whether your kids are encouraging extra baking hours for bonding time, you’re opting for heavy, comfort meals in the cold months, or your social calendar is packed with dinner parties, we all tend to consume more calories and even fatty foods in November and December. There is nothing wrong with giving into a craving, and a healthy relationship with your body and food is most important, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to fuel ourselves with healthful options, too.

Mark Sarale, owner of Nekter Juice Bar and Max Muscle, opened LeanFeast in Lincoln Center as his newest health venture in San Joaquin County. The meal prep shop offers fresh food cooked daily, a better alternative to pre-packaged services. He was first introduced to the franchise model in San Jose where his wife was driving weekly to pick up meals because it was less time consuming for their busy lifestyle than meal prepping all day on a Sunday. After a while they just decided to open their own, and share their meal prep obsession with neighbors. “Your diet is the most important thing besides exercise to stay healthy and fit,” Mark says. “Most people struggle to lose weight because of the food they eat.”

Lean Feast offers six different types of seasoned tri-tip, chicken breasts and thighs, turkey meatballs, turkey patties, bison burgers, salmon, shrimp, and swai fish. They also sell plant-based meals to meet those with diet restrictions. Asparagus, not surprisingly, is a top-selling vegetable.

The model works like this: order your meals ahead of time and pick them up for the week Monday through Sunday from the Lincoln Center shop, or opt for delivery. You will be charged per ounce for the protein, plus meals come with a carbohydrate and a veggie for a balanced diet. “We will customize for any diet,” Mark assures.

Fuel Your Body:

LeanFeast

405 Lincoln Center, Stockton

(209) 888-5297

LeanFeast.com