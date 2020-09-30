Fall Feels—Apple Harvest

With cooler temps, comfort food, and the smell of fresh baked apples wafting from the kitchen, we love Fall. Which is why this month’s In Season feature showcases the mother of all fall foods—apples. From drinks and pastries, to savory roasts and appetizers, apples are much more versatile than folks realize.

The aroma of baked apples, cinnamon, cloves, and spices evokes warm memories of childhood. From afternoons spent in the kitchen ladeling hot apple cider into a glass to share with grandma, to hot apple pie served with a dollop of vanilla bean ice cream to celebrate the end of harvest. Apples are as American as fruit comes.

Home Made Apple Cider

When life gives you apples, make apple cider. This fall drink gives us all the warm and toasty feels.

Ingredients

10 large apples, preferably Granny Smith or Honey Crisp

½ orange

4 cinnamon sticks

1 tsp. cloves

1 tsp. allspice

1 whole nutmeg

½-c. brown sugar, packed

Directions

In a large stockpot add apples, oranges, spices, and brown sugar over medium heat. Cover the apples with two inches of water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for two hours. Remove the orange halves. Using a potato masher or back of a wooden spoon, mash the apples. Return to a simmer and let cook uncovered for one additional hour. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer, pressing on the solids to leave a golden cider. Pour into mugs or glasses and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Caramel Apple Baked Brie

This sweet and savory appetizer is perfect for fall entertaining. It combines the creamy, buttery mouthfeel of brie with the crunch and sweetness of baked apples. Yes please!

Ingredients

12 oz. wheel of brie cheese

1 tbsp. butter

2 medium apples

1 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tbsp. caramel sauce

½-tsp. cinnamon

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with foil. Bake brie on a small baking sheet for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, make the apple mixture. In a medium sized skillet heat butter until melted. Add apples, brown sugar, caramel, and cinnamon and sauté over medium heat until apples have softened, five to seven minutes. Remove brie from the oven and pour the apple mixture over the top. Bake for five minutes, remove from the oven, and serve with a crusty baguette.

Crock Pot Apple Butter

Spread this jar of joy on toast, as a dip with fruit, graham crackers, or as a topping for piping-hot oatmeal.

Ingredients

6 lbs. mixed apples, red delicious, peeled, cored, and sliced

¼-c. brown sugar

¼-c. granulated sugar

2 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

½-tsp. nutmeg

½-tsp. ground cloves

½-tsp. kosher salt

¼-tsp. ground pepper

Directions

Add all ingredients to the bowl of your crockpot and toss to combine. Cover and cook on low for 10-12 hours, or until apples are a dark golden color and falling apart. Using an immersion blender, puree apples until smooth. Pour apples into jars and let cool to room temperature. Cover and store in the refrigerator.

Local Feature: Want the perfect loaf of apple bread to start your morning off right? Check out the Farm Café at Michael David, where you will find the most decadent, moist, and delicious harvest apple cake.