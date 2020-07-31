Ride in Style

Lodi is a cycler’s dream. Not only is the city overflowing with gorgeous vineyard views and easy trail rides, there is an entire community working behind the scenes to encourage safe rides as a sustainable alternative in San Joaquin County. Between Bike Lodi’s initiatives, which include aesthetically pleasing bike racks placed throughout the city and free bike valet opportunities—and the natural beauty that abounds, Lodi is easily one of the most cycle-able cities around. If you’re looking to get into the scene, check out some of our favorite rides below.

For the Family

This is the perfect trail ride for a family of all-ages. The five-mile round trip offers views of both Lodi Lake and the Mokelumne River, with an option to stop at the World of Wonders science museum on your way. This trek takes you off the main stretch to country roads, starting downtown before speeding out to Lodi Lake Beach by way of North Mills Avenue.

For the Wine Lover

If you’re even a casual rider, this 24-mile stretch will be a piece of cake, and perhaps its best feature is that it offers stops at wineries throughout Lodi, Acampo, and Woodbridge. It’s other best feature? It’s an easy-to-navigate figure eight. Pick a starting point anywhere on the map and follow the landmarks, with optional stops at several wineries including Woodbridge Winery, Robert Mondavi, LangeTwins Winery, St. Jorge Winery, or Feilds Family Winery. This ride will take you 24.4 miles total along country roads, with a very slight elevation gain of 82 feet.

For the Enthusiast

If you’re an avid cyclist, a history buff, or both, you’ll love this exciting 53-mile journey that stretches from the Delta to Sacramento. As you ride through Old California, bikers can enjoy the historic points of interest from the transcontinental railroad termination point to the intersecting rivers. Once you’ve hit the end, grab an AmTrak back to Lodi. Expert Tip: check train times and capacity limits before departure.

For the Bird Watcher

This 29.4-mile ride is good any time of year, but if you wait for Sandhill Crane migration in late October, it’s even more spectacular to experience. Schedule your ride to arrive at the Woodbridge Ecological Reserve at either sunrise or sunset to make the most of your trip. In between, consider a quick wine tasting at Oak Farm Vineyards (it’s on the route).

