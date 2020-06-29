Sweet or spicy, dry or saucy – whatever your order is, it’s time to celebrate America’s favorite game day snack. July 29th is National Wing Day, and Smitty’s Wings & Things is the perfect place to grab a dozen… or two!

Just ask Food Network star Guy Fieri who came and visited Smitty’s after receiving over 90 emails from local fans of the restaurant. Smitty’s is the local place to go for some kickin’ wings, and today Smitty’s can boast having visitors stop by from all over the world. Lucky for us, it’s in our own backyard.

“It’s from our heart and soul, everything we make is homemade,” says Jaime Smith, who runs Smitty’s with her former NFL-star husband Steve. “I’m the sauce lady, and Steve’s the fry daddy.”

The atmosphere of the restaurant can be described as a fun, friendly, and family oriented space where the game is always on. “We’ve always been that house that everyone wants to come over and watch the Super bowl at, we love to entertain and party, and Smitty’s is an extension of our home,” says Jaime.

At Smitty’s, it’s all about quality you can taste. All of their wings are packed in water and made fresh to order. “We never freeze, or put our wings under a heat lamp,” says Jaime. Customers can expect an order to take anywhere from 12 to 20 minutes depending on the size, but boy are they worth the wait!

All of the sauces are Jaime’s own recipes, but her favorite is called Damn Hot. “When people order it, they think it has a lot of heat that resonates,” says Jaime. For this sauce she roasts three different types of chilies, garlic, and cilantro, then blends it with hot wing sauce. “Its like a mole sauce, and it thins out when it hits the hot wing. It’s the kind of hot that makes you just want to keep eating more.”

And if spicy isn’t your thing, Jaime recommends trying Steve’s favorite: honey barbecue – a thick, sweet, and sticky sauce made with local honey that caramelizes when it hits the wing. Just be sure to grab some extra napkins. “When people come in, they don’t want to leave,” Jaime says. “At Smitty’s, we know our customers names and orders.”

Order Wings:

Smitty’s Wings & Things

5654 N. Pershing Ave., Stockton

(209) 227-7479