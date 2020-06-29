Get the Dish

Toilet Paper Cakes

Local Bakery Cashes in On T.P. Shortage

There is no doubt that the toilet paper shortage is a real issue in America. With the Coronavirus causing mass panic, one local bakery found a way to make light of a scary situation. Lodi’s Frosted Flour Bakery started pumping out toilet paper cakes by the hundreds for folks looking to bring a little humor while stuck at home. Each Saturday, their team, along with a handful of volunteers, delivered cakes in the shape of a toilet paper roll to hungry home bound families. We’ve got $20 on the fact you would have NEVER predicted ordering a cake in the shape of a toilet paper roll, right?

Virtual Wine Tastings

With the state ordering the closure of wineries, local businesses opt for virtual tastings to engage customers.

One of the first to adapt to the new normal, Bokisch Vineyards created a seamless plan to help local wine lovers enjoy wine tasting in the comfort of their homes. Simply order the wines, have them delivered, and sign into Zoom, for an hour-long virtual wine tasting of Bokisch classics.

If you want to taste wine while listening to the owners and growers behind the wine, tune into Harney Lane Winery for virtual tastings. From informal Happy Hours to guided tastings of their most popular varietals, the winery's star players are fun, informative, and make you feel like part of the family.

Curbside Craze

With restaurants adapting to a new normal, many opted to continue curbside pick up for folks uncomfortable dining in with social distancing requirements.

If you hadn’t heard of Papapavlo’s before the pandemic, you have more than likely had their food by now. The popular Lincoln Center restaurant launched a massive social media campaign featuring family-style dinners alongside their full menu. As a business trying to survive during the chaos of the past few months, the Pappas family delivers the meals themselves.

West Oak Nosh began a flawless curbside service almost immediately. From Nosh fries and schnitzel to the buttery Nosh pockets we've grown to love, the team continued to serve up our favorites while eating in isn't wasn't option.

One of the first businesses to figure out a curbside pick-up system that made sense, Komachi Sushi continued serving locals favorite sushi rolls and Japanese cuisine. Simple and easy—call in your order and pull into your assigned parking space. They bring out the food and you head home to devour dinner without any fuss.



DIY Baked Goods

With a whole lot of time on our hands, local bakeries were busy trying to adapt their business model. The slogan, “we bake, you decorate,” became a popular way to keep the kids entertained while sheltering in place. Brick and Mortar bakeries like Corner Scone Bakery as well as cottage bakeries like Ainslie Lane Cookie Studio jumped into action providing desperate parents with a simple, sweet project at home.