Celebrate National Mojito Day July 11

If we had to pick one cocktail to sip all summer long, a mojito would rank high on that list. The combination of white rum, tangy lime juice, fresh mint, simple syrup, and soda water, is a magical potion, meant to be enjoyed when the mercury reaches 100 degrees. And since July 11th is National Mojito Day, we thought we’d share one of our favorite local takes on this legendary drink.

West Oak Nosh

10 W. Oak St., Lodi

(209) 224-8157

Make one at home

2 oz. white rum

½ oz. fresh lime juice

½ oz. simple syrup

2 tsp. sugar

8-10 mint leaves

Soda water

Directions: Muddle sugar and mint leaves. Add lime juice, rum, simple syrup, and soda water. Garnish with a lime and fresh mint.