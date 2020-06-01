Prepare for Take-off

The best part about getting a drink while you’re out is that you get to try something new – so why limit yourself to just one glass? Drink flights are a great way to discover drinks beyond your typical comfort zone, so belly up to the bar and order one of these carefully curated combos.

Most beer flights offer three to six-ounce tasting glasses of four to six different beers, meaning you’ll typically have the equivalent of a full 12oz beer – or two – per flight. Wine flights offer similar ratios. So, take your time and don’t be afraid to order something to snack on between sips.

@ Weibel Family Winery

If you’re in the mood for a sparkling sipper, stop by Weibel’s tasting room for a Weibel Flight, a selection of flavored sparkling wines. The staff at Weibel fancy themselves mixologists and have come up with hit flavor combinations, including Almond Joy, an almond and pina colada sparkling mix, and Peachy Pom a mix of pomegranate and peach.

9 N. School St., Lodi, (209) 370-6013, Weibel.com

@ Mile Wine Company

If you love big, bold flavors, Mile Wine Company has just the wine flight for you: the Big and Tasty flight was created to highlight some of their boldest red wines. The flight includes three blends (Justin Isosceles Cab. Blend, BV Tapestry, and the Possessor Cabernet Blend), as well as the stand-alone Hito Tempranillo.

2113 Pacific Ave., Stockton, (209) 464-6453, MileWineCompany.com

@ High Water Brewing

High Water Brewing’s Barri Altimari has put together a flight that highlights the variety of flavors, brewing processes, and colors of their 32 drinks on tap: Ramble on Rose (blueberries, rose, and pink peppercorn), Cucumber Klosh (cucumbers, mint, lemon peel, and coriander), Campfire Stout (international award-winning s’more flavor profile), Central Valley Red (amber beer), Hop Riot IPA (hops and citrus), and Rio d’ Oro (tropical fruits with a dry finish).

927 Industrial Way, Lodi, (209) 625-8146, HighWaterBrewing.com

@ Scotto’s Wine & Cider

According to a centuries-old legend, William Tell shot an arrow through an apple atop his son’s head. But maybe you know the name from Scotto’s Wine four-flavor, impossible-not-to-love William Tell hard apple cider flight. Ask for Paul’s Flight at the bar and enjoy a combination of sweet, crisp, and refreshing fruit flavors such as Wild Cherry and Strawberry Mint.

14 S. School St., Lodi, (209) 224-8590, ScottosWineAndCider.com