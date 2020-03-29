Ooey, gooey, melty goodness

It’s the staple you loved as a kid—slices of cheese expertly meted between two pieces of bread. Whether you made it on the stove or in the oven, on sourdough, white, or wheat—a grilled cheese sandwich was most likely a lunch-time staple of your childhood. But now that you’re a grown-up doesn’t mean you have to give up indulging in the cheesy classic—just step it up a notch instead. Packed with fresh veggies or crafted with high-end cheese combinations, there are plenty of local spots serving up the classic with a twist made for our more mature taste buds. Check out our list of three for your next lunch out.

All Grown Up Grilled Cheese

Bueno Italiano Cafe

Lodi

Put away the slices of Kraft cheese, and opt for a delicious blend of Havarti and cheddar instead.

At Lodi’s casual Italian eatery, however, that’s not all. The sandwich also comes with bacon and tomato, all expertly stacked on two slices of toasted parmesan-cheese encrusted bread. $9.99

110 W. Kettleman Ln. #19th

(209) 369-1446

BuenoItaliano.com

Kinda Classic Grilled Cheese

Cast Iron Trading Co.

Stockton

The devil is in the details on this almost-classic grilled cheese sammy. Between two slices of rosemary sourdough bread, chefs at Cast Iron pack melty cheddar, Havarti, asiago, and aged swiss to create a four-cheese grilled sandwich worthy of a hearty appetite. As if that isn’t enough, it’s also sprinkled with a dash of sea salt for added flavor. Expert Tip: Sub in gluten-free bread for a $1 upcharge. $7.50-8.50

114 N. San Joaquin St., Stockton

(209) 227-8585

Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/ Bacon & Avocado

The Kitchen @ Stonebrier

Stockton

Again, the best way to liven up a plain grilled cheese is with an assortment of better cheeses. At the Kitchen @ Stonebrier, the chefs serve their grilled cheese rendition with American, cheddar, and provolone—a trio of cheeses made to compliment each other while blending together in a melty mess you’ll be happy to bite into. This sandwich, however, isn’t complete without the addition of bacon and avocado. Slap it on your favorite bread and voila! Lunch is served. $10

4780 West Ln., Stockton

(209) 932-9322

TheKitchenAtSB.com