The Best in Meat & Cheese

Get ready to bite into a subtly cheesy cheddar bratwurst from Lakewood Meats and Sausage. The house-made pork is perfectly smoked and handtied in an old-school German-Dakota style; ground, stuffed, and seasoned on property with sustainability, locality, and health in mind. Made in house from start to finish, the cheddar brat is similar to the butcher shop’s standard German bratwurst with cheddar cheese added to the mix. Each one is about ½-pound and sold individually, but with the ability to freeze the meat, most patrons stock up. Add the brat to a favorite pasta dish, serve it with olives and cheese on a charcuterie board, or make it a sandwich, piled onto a whole wheat roll with plenty of mustard. There’s no limit to what you can do with a Lakewood brat!

Stock Up:

Lakewood Meats & Sausage

316 N. Ham Ln., Lodi

(209) 369-1122

LakewoodMeats.com