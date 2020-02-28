Sunday in Paradise

If there is one thing we love about the weekend, it’s Sunday brunch. A Sunday ritual Americans love to practice, brunch is more than a meal, it’s a lifestyle. The beauty of brunch is that you don’t have to rise at the crack of dawn to enjoy a hearty meal with the family and friends. You can still brew that pot of coffee at home, take your time to get ready for the day, and catch up on social media from the night before.

Brunch is the ultimate meal. It’s not stuffy— its social. It’s the perfect combination of our favorite dishes from breakfast and lunch all melded into one fun, filling meal. From egg laden dishes to decadent sauces like hollandaise and country gravy, brunch is boss. So, take some time to catch up with friends before heading home to prep for the week and check out a few fab spots to brunch in the 209.

Looking for some morning seafood? Head over to Lincoln Center for Bud’s Seafood and Grill where the crab cake eggs benedict is heaven. It does, after all, combine two of our favorite dishes into one satisfying meal. Imagine an oversized plate of two jumbo crab cakes, poached eggs, and the silkiest hollandaise sauce around. What if we told you that Towne House Restaurant serves up their brunch menu 7 days a week? It’s true. Served daily until 2 PM, the menu is loaded with decadent dishes each with a modern twist. We usually opt for their spin on a traditional corned beef hash—a beautiful plate of crispy corned beef layered with arugula, poached eggs, and a spicy, jalapeno chimichurri to awaken your senses after a rough Saturday night.

If you are looking for something a little different than your typical eggs and bacon brunch, step into Midtown Creperie. Their motto—where the French Quarter is closer than you think—alludes to their New Orleans-inspired menu of savory and sweet crepes. Don’t miss out on their light as a feather beignets or a piping hot bowl of jambalaya. The brunch game is especially strong at America Waffles, a brunch destination destined for Instagram. If your appetite is ferocious, sample the crispy fried chicken and waffles or seasonal French toast. But if lunch is more your style, grab a dine- style cheeseburger sandwiched between two fluffy waffles. We can promise you one thing—you can’t go wrong with anything at America Waffles.