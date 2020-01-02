Seasonal One-Pot Suppers

What isn’t to love about winter? Whether its cozying up by the fireplace or bundling up for a day in the snow, we are always looking for ways to warm up on a cold winter’s night. One of our favorite ways to beat the chilly temps is to plan a savory supper. And while there are a million different variations of satisfying dinners to keep you warm, the two recipes featured here are time tested and family approved.

The best part is, these recipes are simple, savory, and can be made in one large pot or Dutch oven. Which means, you don’t have to dirty all the dishes to get dinner on the table. And as an added bonus, these can be made ahead and frozen for your enjoyment all throughout the winter. Give these one-pot meals a try—you won’t be disappointed.

Recipe 1

White Bean Chicken Chili

Ingredients

1 ¼ pound ground chicken (may substitute turkey)

3 garlic cloves, minced

½ yellow onion, chopped

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 tsp. Mexican oregano

2 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. chili powder

3, 4 oz can diced green chiles

1, 4 oz. can diced jalapenos

3, 15 oz. cans cannellini beans

2, 14.5 oz. cans of stewed tomatoes, Mexican recipe

2 quarts low sodium chicken broth

2 c. water

½ c. cilantro, chopped for garnish

Sour cream for garnish

½ c. shredded cheddar cheese, for garnish

1 avocado, sliced

Directions

Add olive oil and cook ground chicken in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium high heat until meat is cooked through. Add chopped garlic, onion, Mexican oregano, cumin, chili powder, and stir until onions have softened. Add the stewed tomatoes, green chiles, jalapenos, kosher salt, chicken broth, and water. Let simmer for 15 minutes. Ladle chili into individual bowls and garnish with sour cream, cheddar cheese, avocado, and cilantro.

Recipe 2

Meatball and Tortellini Soup

Ingredients

8 oz. ground chuck

¼ c. grated parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish

¼ c. parsley, chopped

1 large egg, beaten

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 shallot, minced

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 carrots, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

1-quart low sodium chicken broth

3 c. water

1 9 oz package cheese tortellini

4 c. loosely packed baby spinach

Kosher salt and ground pepper

Directions

Combine the beef, parmesan, two tablespoons of parsley, egg, garlic, and ½ teaspoon of salt in a medium bowl. Mix with your hands until ingredients are combined. Expert Tip: do not overwork. Form into one-inch meatballs and set aside. Heat the olive oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat and add the meatballs for 3 to 4 minutes or until golden brown. Remove and place the meatballs on a plate. Add the carrots and celery and cook until just softened about five minutes. Add the broth and three cups of water and bring to a boil. Return the meatballs to the pot along with the remaining parsley and salt and simmer until meatballs are cooked through. Carefully add the tortellini and cook until they float to the top, about four minutes. Add the spinach and cook for an additional minute. Season with salt and pepper if needed. Garnish with parmesan and enjoy.