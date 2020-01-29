Perfectly Polished

Step away from the ordinary and into Prêt – one of Lodi’s most unique and chic shopping experiences. Prêt, which means “ready to wear,” is chock full of fashionable options for ladies who want to stylishly stand out from the crowd.

Serving clients for more than 36 years, the owner, Judy Peterson, knew there was a need for fashionable, locally owned clothing for women, and so she created an exceptional boutique store. Whether you’re looking for an outfit for a busy weekday or searching for something a little more suitable for an evening out, you’ll find it and all the accessories you need at Prêt. Plus, you’ll do so with the help of Judy and her amazing staff who are dedicated to providing customers personalized service.

Walking into the bright urban atmosphere of the store, you’ll be dazzled not only by the numerous clothing options, but you’ll also find accessories to pair perfectly with your outfit, helping everyone end with a polished, put-together ensemble. Plus, Judy loves to offer personalized shopping experiences. Prêt will help you discover outfits that fit your personality and accentuate your beauty, and you’ll get suggestions to help mix and match to get the most out of your choices. Prêt offers help with sizing, can manage alterations, and, if you’re looking for the perfect gift, Prêt is an excellent option for that, too with both gift cards and gift wrapping, too.

Prêt believes in giving customers the best quality for the best price with unmatched customer service. This philosophy has kept the business thriving over the years in Lodi. With new deliveries every single day, Judy takes pride in keeping the latest fashions and styles in her store. “We make sure that the options are updated, no matter what season we’re in,” she says.

This coming spring, Judy has big plans for Prêt. They will be celebrating their 30th year of operation with a restoration. “We are going to go through a major remodel in the spring,” says Judy. The building will be brought back to the original architecture and with the renovation, Prêt is planning to have a grand re-opening party. This celebration will probably be held in April, so be sure to put a note on your calendar, you won’t want to miss it!

Come for the Clothes:

Prêt

16 W. Pine St., Lodi

(209) 224-5134