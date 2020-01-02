Artwork in a Glass

January 1 is National Bloody Mary Day. Coincidentally, it’s also National Hangover Day. And what’s the best way to cure a hangover? Well, a Bloody Mary might just do the trick.

You can get an excellent Bloody Mary throughout San Joaquin County, particularly at restaurants and bars that make the brunch favorite fresh to order. In general, a Bloody Mary is a cocktail that contains vodka, tomato juice, and a range of spices, from garlic and herbs to horseradish and hot sauce. Celery, olives, and lime are favorite garnishes. The drink’s electrolytes, salt, and vitamins C and B6 speed hangover recovery, but you might get better faster with a Virgin Bloody Mary, which subs dill pickle juice for the vodka.

January 1 presents a perfect opportunity to test the drink’s powers. Variations include the Michelada, made with a Mexican lager beer and Clamato, and the Red Snapper, made with gin. Nesrin Shabbar of America Waffles in Stockton, says a Bloody Mary is all about the way you season the tomato juice.

“Our (Bloody Mary) is garnished with the most delicious cooked crispy bacon, fresh celery, (and) juicy olives. (It has) a dash of salt and pepper, lime, and classic Tajin seasoning,” says Shabbar. Shabbar suggests pairing that Bloody Mary with an eight-ounce steak and potatoes. It also goes well with chicken-fried steak, chicken and waffles, egg dishes like omelets, and any fried food.

Developing America Waffles’ recipe wasn’t easy. “It took a lot of trial(s) given that we take so much pride in providing the perfect drink with the right amount of spices. Consistency is always our key,” Shabbar says. Luckily for us, they’re sharing that recipe with us anyway.

Recipe:

In a shaker mix:

1 ½ shots of vodka

Half a glass of Bloody Mary mix

Dash of Tabasco

Dash of Tapatio

Dash of Tajin

Salt and pepper to taste

Shake with ice and pour

Rim glass with tajin

Garnish with bacon, olives, celery and a lime wedge

A Bloody History

The Bloody Mary is named for Queen Mary Tudor, a 16th century English queen who executed hundreds of Protestants in the name of Catholicism. The drink is closing in on its 100-year anniversary after Ferdinand Petiot perfected it at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris in the 1920s. The original version was made with a pint of black peppercorns steeped in vodka for six weeks to create “liquid black pepper.”

Market Tavern, 236 Lincoln Center, Stockton: $11

Ollies Pub, 22 North School Street, Lodi: $8

America Waffles, 1540 East March Lane #B5, Stockton: $8

Valley Brewing Company, 157 W. Adams St., Stockton: $9

The Vault 111 E. Main St., Ripon: $12