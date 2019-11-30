Art of the Scone

At Corner Scone Bakery in Lodi, owner Terrie Green bakes scones daily from 5-7 AM. Most days Terrie makes signature flavors like mixed berry, lemon, chocolate chip, and maple bacon. During the holidays, specialty flavors are introduced including herb, cheddar, and sausage; chocolate duo packed with three types of chocolate; and strawberry with white chocolate.

The bakery’s pride and joy this time of year, however, is the ever-popular cranberry-orange scones, and if you’ve ever wanted to attempt these delectable treats on your own, now is the time. Terrie is giving up her recipe for the bakery’s staple, along with all her tips on how to perfect them. Ready? Put away the stand mixer and prepare to get your hands dirty!

When making any scones there are a few tips to follow, according to Terrie. Dry ingredients are always mixed together first to create the base. Next, fats are cut in such as butters and shortenings, using a small pastry fork. Terrie suggests cutting fats into pea-size shapes to blend and distribute evenly. Expert Tip: If you don’t have a pastry fork, use two knives to cut in opposite directions simultaneously.

Next up are the wet ingredients such as eggs, milk, and flavorings, poured over the top of the dry ingredients.

“So much of these steps are a part of any kind of baking,” Terrie says. “A lot of people don’t take in how important technique is.”

When mixing everything together, use your hands and fold the ingredients together. “Never stir,” Terrie warns; this will create unwanted elasticity and compromise the batter. Instead, push batter with the back of a spoon to create a wet-dry consistency. If it’s done right, everything will be incorporated but the batter will appear clumpy.

Next, pour the mixture onto a floured work surface. If it sticks, something isn’t quite right in the recipe; the batter should slide right out. Flour your hands and roll the batter into a ball. Then, cut it in half and begin making circles that are two inches tall and 8 inches round. Cut these into six triangles. Expert Tip: a chef’s knife will help eliminate waste. Then, repeat with the other half.

Don’t forget the egg wash! Use equal parts water and egg, mix well, and brush over the top of the scone to create a golden brown color. Sprinkle sugar on top to caramelize as it bakes.

Step by Step

Cranberry-Orange Scones

Provided by Corner Scone Bakery; Yields 12

5.5-cups flour

1/3-cup sugar

Dash of salt

1 tbsp. baking powder

Blend all dry ingredients together

Cut in ¾ c. butter

Add 1.5 c. chopped cranberries

In a separate bowl combine the following:

1 egg

1 grated orange rind

2 c. buttermilk

Fold wet ingredients into dry ingredients

Cut and shape scones (see previous page)

Use 1 egg and 3 tbsp. water to create egg wash

Brush over scones

Sprinkle with sugar

Bake at 350 for 22-25 minutes, or until golden brown

Optional: Create a glaze for the scones

Juice of 1 orange

Little pinches of powdered sugar

Drizzle over the scone

Voila!

Grab scones to go:

322 N. California St., Lodi

(209) 747-3418

CornerSconeBakery.com