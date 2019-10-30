Thanksgiving Cocktail

Spiced Pear Fizz

$12

Rosewood Bar and Grill

28 School St., Lodi. (209) 369-0470, RosewoodBarAndGrill.com

Every holiday deserves a signature drink and Thanksgiving is no exception. This month we are sharing a signature cocktail that screams Thanksgiving, with robust fall flavors and a pleasantly savory taste. The Spiced Pear Fizz is a tasty libation crafted by Rosewood’s leading lady of the bar, Shannon Langley. It’s made using pear vodka and spiced pear liqueur, plus five spice bitters, which is responsible for that savory, seasonal spice taste perfect for the holidays.

We aren’t going to share the exact recipe, but we can tell you this: the seasonal sipper gets its punched up flavor from Spiced Pear Fizz La Poire Grey Goose Vodka, St. George Spiced Pear liqueur, egg whites, lemon juice, simple syrup, and the sensational Bar Keep five spice bitters. Finish it with a star anise to replicate the presentation Rosewood offers guests.