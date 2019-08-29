Fall in Love with Apples

As the weather begins to chill and fall approaches, we look forward to the apple harvest. Few fruits are as synonymous with a season like the good ol’ apple is to fall. Some of my favorite childhood memories include sipping hot apple cider from a mug and the aroma of a home-made apple pie baking in the oven. Be sure to get your fill this apple season with these recipes that are simple, flavorful, and fun!

Recipe 1

Harvest Salad

Ingredients

5 oz. bag of arugula

2 apples, sliced into wedges

1 c. candied walnuts

4 oz. crumbled blue cheese

2 tbsp. aged balsamic

2 tbsp. olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Place arugula onto a large platter or into a bowl. Slice apples into wedges and layer across the top of the lettuce. Sprinkle candied walnuts and blue cheese crumbles. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Season with salt and pepper. Toss and serve.

Recipe 2

Orchard Oasis Cocktail

Ingredients

2 oz. chopped apples

1 oz. cinnamon syrup

1 oz. blended scotch (Chivas Regal)

¾ oz. Domaine Canton

¼ oz. fresh lemon juice

2 oz. unfiltered apple cider

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

Directions

Muddle apples and scotch in the bottom of a glass. Pour the remaining ingredients into the apple mixture and shake. Pour over an ice-filled bucket glass and garnish with three apple cubes on a bamboo toothpick. Additional directions for simple syrup. Combine equal parts water and sugar until it reaches a boiling point. Add the ground cinnamon and simmer for a couple of minutes. Let cool before using.