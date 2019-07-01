Coming Up Dahlias

Imagine a warm summer day, picking up a plump bouquet of brightly colored dahlias at the local farmer’s market to display on your table at home. Shades of pink, purple, orange, yellow, and red pop in a mixed arrangement of beautiful blooms.

You’d probably never think beyond the vase, but let’s dive into what goes on behind the scenes to bring those dahlias to you.

Christie Liu is one expert behind KC Flowers, a local, family-owned company that grows and sells a variety of flowers to the community.

“At the farm, we grow a little bit of everything from fillers, greeneries, and other flowers,” Christie says.

Every day after work, Christie heads to her parent’s three-acre farm in Galt to tend to the flower fields, watering, cutting, weeding, and making bouquet arrangements.

“Dahlias are my favorite. Each one is unique in its way. Each with a different array of colors and blooms,” Christie says. “What makes these flowers unique is that they will continue to bloom, so you can continually cut them, and they will continue to grow.”

Throughout July and August, dahlias are the main attraction for KC Flowers, but it isn’t the only bloom available. An array of flowers are available for purchase either through direct orders or at farmer’s markets throughout the region (see sidebar).

Every flower sold by Christie and her family is grown on the farm. Most come from the harvested seeds, blubs, and roots on property. When the yield is short, the family will buy seeds and bulbs from national suppliers.

The family’s journey started in 2005 when the business was owned by Christie’s brother-in-law’s parents. In 2010, Christie’s family took over. Declining health made running the business impossible for the original owners—who called the business Happy Flowers—to carry on. Refusing to sell it to strangers, they handed the reigns over to Christie’s parents.

“My parents didn’t know anything about growing flowers but decided to give it a try,” Christie says.

Timing couldn’t have been more perfect. With a recently purchased property in Galt, the family was ready to put the land to use.

“I wouldn’t say that this is a job. It’s a passion,” Christie says.

How to Order

Flowers can be purchased at several local farmer’s markets.

Lodi’s farmers market

Every Thursday, 5-8:30 PM

Sacramento Midtown’s Farmer’s Market

Every Saturday, 8 AM-1 PM

Sonora’s Farmer’s Market

Every Saturday, 8-11:30 AM

Or call to pre-order for pick up at the farm or at the local farmer’s market.

“Our flowers are fresh cut the day before… And what we grow are not typically at the store or wholesale locations.” – Christie Liu, KC Flowers

Call to Order:

KC Flowers

13480 McFarland St., Galt

(916) 893-0002

KCVFlowers.com