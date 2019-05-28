New Winery Alert: Visit Rombauer Vineyards

Rombauer Sierra Foothills Tasting Room is Open for Business

Rombauer Vineyards has landed in Plymouth! The Sierra Foothills—45 minutes from Lodi—is home to the newest location of the winery giant (with its original tasting room in Napa).

You’ve no doubt seen their wines on restaurant menus across San Joaquin. If you’re a fan, you’ll be pleased to hear Rombauer purchased 40 acres in the Sierra Foothills, including a tasting room, production facility, and 20 acres of vineyards at 12225 Steiner Rd. in Plymouth, the previous site of Renwood Winery. Now instead of fans driving several hours north for sips of Rombauer’s more exclusive wines, San Joaquinians can simply pop over to Plymouth to fill their glass.

The lush grounds are the ideal place to sit back and relax with a glass of Rombauer Chardonnay or a Napa Cabernet. Surrounded by tall trees, the property has been rebranded but not re-developed. The expansive indoor and outdoor spaces include a tasting bar and covered patio where guests are invited to picnic with pre-packaged cheese, charcuterie, crackers, and jams available for purchase, or bring a picnic of their own.

Because a large percentage of Rombauer grapes are already grown in El Dorado County, customers will taste fresh, local grapes made (mostly) in Rombauer’s Plymouth backyard.

“You’ll taste locally-sourced and produced Zinfandels from Rombauer’s estate and grower vineyards in the Sierra Foothills, as well as our tried and true favorites from Carneros and Napa Valley,” says Heather Rehnberg, director of marketing for Rombauer Vineyards.

The soft opening took place in mid-April and word of Rombauer’s second home is spreading fast. The grand opening, however, won’t hit until September.

Who to Bring:

Family

Friends

Kids

Dogs (on leash, outside)

Wines to Try

Sip these Rombauer favorites at the new tasting room:

2018 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc

2017 Carneros Chardonnay

2016 El Dorado “Twin Rivers” Zinfandel

2016 Fiddletown Zinfandel

2015 Diamond Selection Cabernet Sauvignon

2015 Joy Late Harvest Chardonnay (dessert wine)

While in Plymouth:

Plymouth is home to several wineries, a quaint downtown, and more. While you’re there, check these items off your to-do list.

Eat at Taste. The downtown restaurant was designated as one of Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s Top 100 Wine Restaurants in America.

Indulge in Wine Ice Cream. Prospect Cellars serves alcoholic, wine-infused ice cream in vino-inspired flavors.

Sip Bubbles. Wilderotter is known as the white wine destination in Amador County. Order glasses (or bottles) of champagne to toast the day.

Stop By:

Rombauer in the Sierra Foothills

12225 Steiner Road, Plymouth

(866) 280-2582

Rombauer.com