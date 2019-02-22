Pizza: whether you love it hot and fresh or as a chilled leftover, with a thin crust or thick crust, or with no toppings or all the toppings, it’s a dish that’s beloved almost universally. And the best part? It’s so varied that there is something to please just about everyone. It’s hard to go wrong with the classic combination of red sauce and cheese (plus your favorite toppings), but if you’re looking to branch out into new territory, then allow us to recommend the Pear Gorgonzola Cheese pizza at Michael’s New York Style Pizza in Stockton.

Once you decide what crust you want, all you need to do is sit back and wait for deliciousness to arrive. The dough is drizzled in olive oil, and then covered in creamy gorgonzola cheese, and topped off with pear slices, candied nuts, and caramelized onions. Once the pizza is out of the oven, fresh, peppery arugula is added as a finishing touch. Between the sweetness of the fruit, nuts, and caramelized onion, the richness of the gorgonzola, plus the kick of the arugula, it’s a gourmet experience that you’ll love every second of.

Pro tip: take your taste experience to the next level and pair your pizza with a drink! Gina Calder, owner of Michael’s Pizza, recommends a white wine, such as Chardonnay, or Sauvignon Blanc. Is beer more to your liking? Go local with a Cream Ale by Lodi’s own Five Window Beer Co. But drink or no drink, prepare to meet your new favorite pizza.

For a Perfect Pizza:

Michael’s New York Style Pizza

2300 W Alpine Ave., Stockton

(209) 462-6668

MichaelsPizzaCafe.com