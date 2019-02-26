Paper Mache Earth

Celebrate Earth Day the crafty way: teach your child about the importance of preserving the earth while making this fun paper mache version of the globe. Here’s how:
What You’ll Need:
- Round Balloon
- Newspaper
- Paper mache paste
- Acrylic Pain
- Paintbrush
Steps:
- Blow up your balloon. Set it on a plastic covered bowl while you work on it so that the paper mache does not stick.
- Tear your newspaper into 1-inch wide strips that are 4 to 6 inches long. You’ll need a lot of these strips, so make sure you tear plenty!
- Using paper mache paste, apply three to four layers, allowing each to dry before applying the next.
- Paint your oceans and continents, using as little or as much detail as you like.
Leave a Reply