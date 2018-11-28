Meet the Maker: Melissa Robles

Weibel Family Winery. How’d you get started?

After completing the winemaking certificate program at UC Davis, I worked as a lab tech at a large winery. I held that position for one year before becoming an assistant winemaker—which I did for 5 years before becoming the winemaker here at Weibel.

What’s your winemaking style?

I would describe my winemaking style as “new world”. It really embodies an entrepreneurial spirit and breaks away from making wine the same old way.

In the world of wine, who has influenced you most?

All the winemakers I’ve worked with in one way or another have influenced me. They have each taught me something that helped mold me into the winemaker that I am today.

Do you have a favorite wine you’ve made?

The 2016 Lodi Zinfandel. It’s the first wine I made here at Weibel and holds a special place in my heart.

What’s your favorite aspect of the wine making process?

A Weibel I love creating new flavors for our sparkling line. It’s fun coming up with and creating new flavors and bringing something new, adventurous, and delicious into the world of wine.

What’s the most rewarding aspect of your job?

I love watching people enjoy the wine I’ve made. After putting so much work into it, there’s nothing more satisfying.

What do you most admire in the world of Lodi wine, and why?

I admire the community! Lodi is such an amazing wine region. All the wineries here not only create such excellent products, but they’re so communal. And the people that inhabit the area are just as extraordinary and supportive of local wine. I feel fortunate to be part of such a brilliant winemaking community.