A History in the Aging:

With the perfect Mediterranean climate, Lodi’s wine region has always boasted a natural vintner paradise. In fact, before settlers arrived, the Calaveras River was known as Wine Creek by hunters, all due in part of the bountiful stretches of vines that flourished along its banks.

Taste of the Delta

TasteofTheDelta.com

Grab a ticket and help yourself to incredible cuisine and a variety of wines as you show your support for the California Delta Chambers!

Delicato Vineyards Annual Arts Show

DfvWines.com

Savor the rich bouquet of Delicato’s wines while browsing the art gallery and cast your vote for your favorites! Each piece is up for sale and yours to take home.

Summerfest

LmhFoundation.org

Revel in a summer evening celebration with food, wine, and music while supporting the Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Wine & Chocolate Weekend

LodiWineandChocolate.com

Wrap your taste buds around over fifty wineries supplying live music, barrel tastings, and, of course, the rich pairings of wine and chocolate!

Zinfest Wine Festival

Zinfest.com

Let your worries slip down the river while exploring the tastes of 200 different wine selections. Listen to live music and take home a commemorative wine glass.

Pixie Woods Wine Tasting

PixieWoods.org

Take a stroll in Pixie Woods while tasting superb wines from California wineries, sampling hors d’oeuvres, and enjoying entertainment and silent auctions.

Lodi Wine & Food Festival

GrapeFestival.com

Get your grape on and pick up some delectable apps, because with live music and vendors from across the region, you’re going to be doing nothing but the hop and flop when you’re full!

Moonlight Sip & Stroll

HospiceSJ.org

Stockton Butterfly Auxiliary hosts a night for wine and food lovers, boasting dozens of locally crafted varietals alongside food vendors from across San Joaquin, and incredible works of art.

Barsetti Vineyards

When you want a tasting room that’s as rich in friendly faces as it is in fine wine, you go to Barsetti, where the tasting room in Old Town Galt draws new and old friends alike. Sip along to painting parties and live music, and relax along the outdoor patio.

400 4th St., Ste. 150, Galt, (209) 744-6062, BarsettiVineyards.com

Consumnes River Farms

For over four generations, the family behind Consumnes River Farms has tended to the rich and abundant soils of the Central Valley. Today, they are the curators of fine wines that include Chardonnays and Grand Cuvee Sparklings, vibrant Old Vine Zinfandels, and more. Stop by and enjoy the fruits of their labor while sampling some of their wine vinegars and olive oils alongside incredible blends.

28305 N. Thorton Rd., Thorton, (209) 334-5544

Durst Winery

A lush oasis on the Lodi Wine Trail, Durst Winery boasts first-class wines and an atmosphere to match. Owners and winemakers Cassandra and Dan Durst invite guests to sip varietals in their own backyard where an environmentally conscious tasting room sits. Relax on the covered patio, listen to live music, and bring a picnic. “Our home is your home,” the Dursts agree.

10173 E. Acampo Rd., Acampo, (209) 601-1413, DurstWinery.com

Harney Lane Winery

Perhaps the most notable aspect of Harney Lane’s business model is that 95 percent of their wine is sold at the winery itself. “Our winery maintains a focus on handcrafted, award-winning, limited production wines,” Co-owner Jorja Lerner explains. Tasters step in to sip samples ($10 for a tasting session that is waived with wine purchase), and enjoy artisan cheese platters.

9010 E. Harney Ln., Lodi (209) 365-1900, HarneyLane.com

Lodi Vintners

A brilliant array of wines await your discerning palate at Lodi Vintners. Choose from Rosé that notes delicate hints of strawberry and rhubarb, or Chardonnay unfiltered, with pear and apple aromas. If reds are your pleasure, try your tastes with Petite Sirah, rich in blackberry fruit, or Zinfandel, bundled in riveting berry flavor. Drop by for a swirl of the stem and enjoy the rustic comforts of the tasting room.

3750 E. Woodbridge Rd., Acampo, (209) 368-2019, LodiVintners.com

Macchia

The name says it all at Macchia, where the moniker itself means “the spot” in Italian. Here, it’s hard to turn down the parade of appropriately named wines, including a “Vivacious” 2012 Nebbiolo—a popular choice of famous Italian variety normally sourced from the Piedmont region, and “Delicious” a 2013 Barbera—a food-friendly wine brought to California by early Italian immigrants. 7099 E. Peltier Rd., Acampo, (209) 333-2600, MacchiaWines.com

McCay Cellars

With their new tasting room in downtown Lodi, McCay Cellars promises sublime sips of Rhone varietals, Rosés, and Zinfandels that truly showcase the appellation. Lounge along the patio in the summer months or enjoy the rustic, intimate interior with a glass in hand and laughter amongst friends.

100 S. Sacramento St., Lodi, (209) 368-9463, McCayCellars.com

Mettler Family Vineyards

While Cabernet Sauvignon may be their most popular offering, Mettler Family Vineyards creates a number of unique varietals such as Aglianico, Pinotage, and Muscat Canelli, all exclusive to the vineyard’s tasting room. The family chooses the best lots of grapes from their vineyards to ensure every vintage stays true to the Mettler reputation of quality.

7889 E. Harney Ln., Lodi, (209) 369-3045, MettlerWine.com

Twisted Barrel Winery

The key to success isn’t quantity, but quality. This is the tried and true business model that Twisted Barrel Winery stands behind when crafting their Italian and Spanish varietals. Share a glass among friends and family during your visit, and savor the rich flavors of Sangiovese and Tempranillo, or revel in subtle nuances of citrus in Chardonnay or Symphony. Dare to try the new 2015 Touriga Nacional? It’s yours for the tasting.

112 W. Pine St., Lodi, (209) 334-2554, TwistedBarrelWinery.com

Weibel

With more than 80 years of winemaking experience, the Weibel family is experts of their craft. Combining old-world winemaking techniques and traditions with a commitment to service, the family label is home to both sparkling and fine wines. Indulge in romantic citrus flavors in Weibel’s new tasting room in the heart of downtown

Lodi. 9 N. School St., Lodi, (209) 370-6013, Weibel.com

Elite Wine Shipping

Looking to take some of your wine tasting experiences home with you, but not too keen on traveling back with the bottle? No problem! Elite Wine Shipping is perfect for those visiting the Central Valley or who want to send off a gift, offering temperature-controlled shipping to just about anywhere in the nation. Know your wine is in expert hands and track the status of your package as it makes its way to your requested destination!

EliteWineShipping.com