Food & Fun Along the Delta

Step one: work up an appetite on the water. Step two: indulge in delicious Delta cuisine.

Boardwalk Grill at Discovery Bay

Sometimes, it pays to be picky. And that’s why everyone enjoys eating at Boardwalk Grill, whose menu options range from the mighty mammoth salads, to seafood entrees such as the Baja Fish Tacos and Bacon Wrapped Prawns. Go for a burger, some soup, or keep it simple with garlic fries. BoardwalkGrill.net

Bob’s at the Marina

These guys know breakfast like we know a good story. Slide down an order of steak and eggs or hot cakes. Don’t forget to grab a few burgers for the proverbial road, either! The sourdough cheeseburger is to dine for. BobsattheMarina.com

Delta Bistro

Catching a Ports game or watching the fireworks? Saddle up next to the docks at University Plaza and enjoy some amazing entrees at Delta Bistro. Their Sunday brunch is a great way to kick off the morning before hitting the waves. UniversityPlazaWaterfrontHotel.com

Garlic Brothers

From stone oven pizzas, to a full bar, and apps that were made to make your mouth water, Garlic Brothers features a menu that’s a little bit of something for everyone. Enjoy their outdoor patio that is perfect for Delta sunset viewing. GarlicBrothersOnline.com

Grand Island Mansion

Brunch could never be better, than when it’s served on a platter at the Grand Island Mansion! Enjoy the historic ambiance as much as the meal, featuring champagne and a buffet variety of fresh, seasonal fruit, specialty salad, and artisan entrees. GrandIslandMasion.com

Locke

Tour the charming town of Locke, a historical site built by and for the Chinese immigrants that developed the Delta into what we know it as today. Stroll through the boarding house, school, memorial park, and catch a bite at the local saloon or restaurants. LockeTown.com

Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant

Eat catfish while watching the catfish! Not only does Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant boast a boat built right into their bar, but when you eat outside you get the perfect view of the bundle of fish swimming in the Delta water below! Not to mention, their cocktails are pretty good, too. Facebook.com/MooresRiverBoat

NorCal Wakeboard Camp

Join NorCal Wakeboard Camp and learn how to take on the oncoming waves while tearing down the river channels. Rush up and into lively wakes as your instructor teaches you the finer points of balance and technique. NorCalWakeBoardCamps.com

Opportunity Cruises

Journey down the waterfront and past the Port of Stockton in a unique tour of the Delta. Choose from a variety of themed luncheons and dinners, featuring food from local restaurants, and enjoy front row seats from the water for upcoming firework shows! OpportunityCruises.com

Rosa’s at Tower Park

Take on ½ lb burgers, sammy’s aplenty, and maybe a Calzone or two during your visit with Rosa’s. Meals sizes always err on the larger side of life, so come with an empty stomach and maybe a friend or two! RosaAtTowerPark.com

Sunset Sweets

Got a hankering for something that can satisfy that sweet-tooth? From Hawaiian-style shave ice, to sundaes, smoothies, and delectable brownies, Sunset Sweets is where it’s at for foodie enthusiasts. SunsetSweets.net

Stockton Sailing Club

There’s nothing like the open water and the wind in your sails! Learn the ropes with Stockton’s Sailing Club and join a team to try your hand at racing, specialty cruises, and enjoy a variety of unique events. StocktonSC.org

Stockton Rowing Club

Take to the oar with finesse while learning from the best! Stockton’s Rowing Club offers classes and opportunities to row both for enjoyment and competitions for those 13 and up. StocktonRowing.org

Wind Surfing & Water Sports

Hit the waters along Sherman Island and turn your sails to Delta Windsurf & Water Sports Company. Grab all you need in the latest gear, including standing paddleboards and kiteboards. DeltaWindsurf.com