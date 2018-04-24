Vintner’s Grille: Lodi Wine’s Premier Food & Wine Experience

Interested in dining with the faces behind Lodi’s wine scene?



Kick-off ZinFest weekend with Lodi Wine’s premier food and wine event, Vintner’s Grille.

Join 750 fellow wine worshippers on Friday, May 18, for an evening celebrating Lodi’s most storied grape, Zinfandel! Guests will dine on flavorful family-style cuisine, sip on award-winning Lodi wine, and dance the night away to the Ryan Hernandez Band, all under the stars at Lodi Lake.

Social hour begins at 6 PM, dinner is served at 7, and dancing commences when the sun goes down! But the coolest part of this fun-filled event, is the back-stage access to the men and women behind the wine. From winery owners and winemakers to grape growers, Lodi wine’s movers and shakers will all be in attendance. And the evening wouldn’t be complete without a full-blown dessert bar courtesy of Tony Lawrence of The Global Wine Chef, to satisfy your sweet tooth.

We won’t lie, tickets are hard to come by, so score your tickets for food, wine and fun at Lodi Lake early!

Save your Seat for the Vintner’s Grille by calling the Lodi Wine Grape Commission at 209-367-4727.